‘The moment to reset policing has arrived,’ Cachalia says

As police in the country come under the spotlight, Police Minister Feroz Cachalia says policing “needs to be reset.”

Cachalia opened the two-day Institute for Security Studies’ (ISS) Evidence-Based Policing (EBP) conference at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town on Monday.

This year’s conference focuses on pressing, high-impact topics that can directly improve policing, including enhancing police oversight and accountability, integrating criminal justice responses to organised crime, and reducing firearm violence, among other topics, during the six panel discussions.

Spotlight

Policing in the country is under scrutiny after explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – currently on special leave – intervened to disband the political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

He further alleged Mchunu had connections to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a figure who previously held a now-cancelled R360 million police contract.

Better policing

Cachalia said policing in the country needs to be improved.

“We need to take bold decisions. The moment to reset policing has arrived.”

Cachalia acknowledged ISS’ work in making the country safer, and the value of data, ethics and partnerships for successful policing.

“The ISS has been an important partner in supporting our efforts to prevent violence and strengthen policing and criminal justice. Your long-standing commitment to these goals, spanning some 34 years, is greatly appreciated.

“Evidence-based policing provides a solid foundation for the type of policing that will make a positive difference to SA. It can help build a police service that is both effective and trusted by the majority of people,” Cachalia said.

Benefits

Cachalia added that since the first pilot in 2023, the country has already seen the benefits of EBP in action.

As SA embraces EBP, high ethical standards are vital. Policing must be fair, transparent and protect individuals’ rights and dignity. This isn’t just a matter of compliance – it is essential for building community trust and legitimacy.

“This is not a task for Saps alone – it is the collective responsibility of government, civil society, academia and communities. We must work together to reset policing,” Cachalia said.

Madlanga Inquiry

The Madlanga Judicial Commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is currently probing corruption within the South African Police Service (Saps).

Chaired by former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the inquiry has been tasked to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption, and political interference within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

A parliamentary ad hoc committee has also been set up to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims, operating separately from the judicial commission.

The commission is expected to deliver a preliminary report in three months and a final report within six months of its formation.

