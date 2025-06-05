Bottled water demand spikes amid outages, here’s how much it costs at 6 stockists

As Gauteng continues to grapple with water infrastructure challenges, bottled water has become a necessity.

Water outages across Gauteng caused by burst pipes, maintenance work, and crumbling infrastructure have triggered a surge in bottled water demand, with retailers scrambling to meet unprecedented customer needs.

Some retailers are reporting sales revenue increases of more than 100% in recent weeks.

As residents struggle with unreliable municipal supply, major stockists have implemented varied pricing strategies to provide emergency water access.

Here’s what consumers can expect to pay at six water stockists across the province.

Manzi Water

Manzi Water operates a dual pricing system, distinguishing between refills and pre-filled bottles.

Alfred A. Challis, Chief Executive Officer of Manzi Water, detailed their pricing structure: a 5-litre refill costs approximately R9 when customers use their own containers or previously purchased Manzi bottles, while pre-filled 5-litre bottles are priced at approximately R20.

The company’s broader pricing strategy ranges from R1.00 to R2.00 per litre for refills, with variations based on water source quality and operational costs.

Challis noted that “daily sales revenue at several MANZI Water outlets has more than doubled in recent weeks” due to the current crisis.

Shoprite and Checkers water purification tanks

Shoprite and Checkers have positioned themselves as the most affordable options, offering water refills at R1 per litre across most of their supermarkets.

The retail chains have installed water refill stations and water bars where customers can fill their own containers at a fixed rate.

Sanjeev Raghubir, Shoprite Group’s Chief Sustainability Officer, explained the company’s approach: “We are aware that our customers and communities face tremendous difficulties during water supply outages, so we have equipped our stores to make water available at the lowest prices.”

To ensure consistent supply during disruptions, most stores have installed large backup water tanks capable of providing water for three to six days should the normal supply be interrupted.

The water undergoes reverse osmosis purification and regular testing, including independent laboratory analysis.

Branded bottled water brands at Pick n Pay and Checkers

The cost of 5 litre branded still water ranges from R23.99, for Henties Spring Water and Cape Aqua, and R28.99, for Aquelle and Thirsti, at Pick n Pay.

Meanwhile, it costs between R22.99, for Eastern Highlands Water, and R29.99, for Nestle, Aquartz, and Aquelle, at Checkers.

Spar purification, pricing dependent on store and container

Spar outlets offer a tiered pricing structure for 5-litre quantities.

Customers who bring their own 5-litre bottles pay R10, while those requiring a new bottle from the store pay R20.

This model allows flexibility for regular customers while accommodating first-time buyers who need containers.

Some Spar outlets offer the same pricing as Checkers and Shoprite, where a refill costs only R1 per litre.

4 U Pure Water

Another water stockist, 4 U Pure Water, sells a 5-litre bottle for R25.

The store, based in Randburg, also refills bottles. Filling a 5-litre cost R9.

Oasis

As a franchise operation, Oasis stores set their own pricing, with rates determined by individual store owners.

An Oasis branch in the South of Johannesburg sells 5-litre bottled water for R22 when customers supply the bottle, but it charges R9 when customers bring their own containers.

Pricing varies significantly between locations.

An Oasis store in the north of the city offers more competitive rates, selling 1 litre for R1.50 and approximately R19 for a 5-litre bottle.

5L and 10L refill services are most popular, as residents try to get drinking water.

A representative at the Southdale location confirmed increased demand from nearby areas affected by outages.

“When the water is out in the area nearby, we see more customers in our store. Many of them bring their own bottles to fill, and a lot of them buy bottles from us at first and then bring those same bottles again to fill them up a few days later,” the store representative explained.

“When water issues are resolved, they don’t come as much. But the areas always have water issues.”

H2O water purification: Focus on systems over bottled water

H2O franchises have also experienced increased demand, though their focus differs from traditional bottled water retailers.

A representative from an H2O franchise in the Sandton area explained that they have seen an increase in people seeking purified water for health reasons.

“Some people who come to us have been referred by doctors. So there’s definitely been an increase in that. It is generally for water purification systems as opposed to bottled water because bottled water is an expensive process, and obviously, you have all the plastic that’s left over.

“So we try and avoid bottled water and we go for water purification,” the representative said.

The franchise, also located in the North of Joburg, primarily serves the Sandton, Illovo, Killarney and Houghton areas.

The representative noted that their clientele mainly consists of gym-goers who learn about water purification and then refer friends and family, creating demand for both domestic and corporate applications.

Unlike other retailers focusing on immediate bottled water solutions, H2O emphasises long-term purification systems, offering products from both USA-based H2O and European BWT brands.

Specific pricing information is available on their website at h2o.co.za.

Demand patterns reveal infrastructure vulnerabilities

The surge in bottled water sales has exposed the geographic pattern of Gauteng’s water infrastructure problems.

Challis observed that “growth has been most pronounced in township and rural areas, where municipal supply is often unstable or inaccessible,” though urban centers are also experiencing increased demand “particularly among health-conscious consumers and commuters seeking reliability and convenience.”

Critical institutions have become major customers, with universities, schools, churches, hospitals and clinics prioritising consistent water quality for vulnerable populations.

Businesses of all sizes are increasingly relying on commercial water suppliers for operational continuity.

As Gauteng continues to grapple with water infrastructure challenges, these retail partnerships have become essential lifelines for communities facing unreliable municipal supply, though long-term solutions will require addressing the underlying infrastructure problems causing the widespread outages.

