South Africa has more than 6 000 derelict and ownerless mines, often close to homes, schools and pathways.

The government and mining companies must be held responsible for the death of a 12-year-old boy who fell into an unsecured, abandoned mine shaft in Carolusberg, Northern Cape, says the Bench Marks Foundation.

The boy reportedly fell into the disused mine shaft while playing with friends on Monday.

Government and mines blamed after boy dies in abandoned shaft

The foundation’s lead researcher David van Wyk expressed his condolences to the boy’s family and Carolusberg community.

“The tragedy highlights the dangers posed by abandoned mining sites and the failure of authorities and mining companies to protect communities living near such areas,” said Van Wyk.

He said the incident should not be viewed as an isolated accident but as a predictable consequence of what he described as corporate abandonment and inadequate regulatory oversight by the department of mineral and petroleum resources (DMPR).

Van Wyk said South Africa continued to experience deaths and injuries linked to abandoned mines, with the poor and historically marginalised bearing the brunt of environmental hazards.

He said awareness campaigns encouraging parents to keep children away from dangerous mining sites were insufficient when communities were surrounded by unsecured mine dumps, open excavations and abandoned shafts.

More than 6 000 derelict and ownerless mines

According to the foundation, SA has more than 6 000 derelict and ownerless mines, in addition to many unrehabilitated mine dumps, open excavations and toxic water containment facilities.

Van Wyk added these sites were often located close to residential areas, schools and pathways, exposing children and other community members to potentially fatal dangers.

He pointed to several other incidents in which children had died in mining-related accidents.

“Among them were the deaths of Lethabo Abrahams, eight, and Thabo Diloko, nine, who drowned in an unfenced mine dam near Harmony Gold’s Target 2 Rock Dump in the Free State in August,” said Van Wyk.

He also raised concerns about open-coal pits in Mpumalanga, saying abandoned mining sites continued to claim young lives.

Poverty, absence of proper closures pushing children into informal mining

Van Wyk added poverty and the absence of proper mine closures were pushing some children and young people into dangerous informal mining activities.

“Children were exposed to fatal tunnel collapses while attempting to recover minerals from coal piles and abandoned shafts.

“There is an absence of basic safety measures, including warning signs, fencing and access controls at abandoned mine shafts, tailings storage facilities and mine dams,” he added.

Van Wyk also said that mining companies which had benefited financially from mining operations should not be allowed to abandon hazardous sites without fulfilling their rehabilitation obligations.

“The responsibility for securing dangerous industrial sites rests with mining companies and the state, which is mandated to enforce the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act,” he said.

Foundation wants an audit of high-risk sites

Van Wyk called on the DMPR and local municipalities to conduct an immediate audit of highrisk mining sites and ensure open shafts, pits and mine dams near residential communities were fenced off and permanently sealed.

“We also want mining companies held criminally and financially accountable for failing to maintain safety barriers around active and dormant tailings facilities and rock dumps,” he added.

“Among our demands is the establishment of a publicly accessible, real-time register of derelict mines and tailings facilities, with community members participating in monitoring and reporting dangerous sites.”

The foundation called for abandoned mining land to be rehabilitated and converted into safe and sustainable economic projects.

DMPR spokesperson Solly Phetla said the department was aware of the incident. “We sent officials to the scene and are anticipating feedback soon.”