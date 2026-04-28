South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

US ‘open to constructive engagement’ with SA after months of diplomatic strain

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

28 April 2026

06:51 am

RELATED ARTICLES

With tensions between the US and SA at an all-time high, a statement from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio marked the first formal public outreach to Pretoria in months.

Breaking the ice: US signals possible thaw with Pretoria on Freedom Day

Ramaphosa and Trump met at the White House in Washington. Picture: Screengrab.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

After months of diplomatic strain, the United States (US) seems to be signalling a thaw with Pretoria, following the Donald Trump administration’s statement that it remains open to “constructive engagement” where the two countries’ interests align.

South Africa celebrated Freedom Day on Monday, marking the 32nd anniversary of its first democratic elections, held on 27 April 1994.

Diplomacy

With tensions between the US and South Africa at an all-time high, a statement from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio marked the first formal public outreach to Pretoria in months, a sign that relations between the two countries may be warming.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm greetings to the people of South Africa as you commemorate Freedom Day,” Rubio said.

“Over three decades since South Africa’s democratic transition, this occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the country’s history and future. As we look ahead, we remain open to constructive engagement where our interests align.”

SA singled out

Trump has, on several occasions, singled out South Africa for harsh treatment on several issues since he returned to the White House in January, notably making debunked claims of white Afrikaners being systematically “killed and slaughtered” in the country.

He ambushed Ramaphosa in the Oval Office last year, playing a video in which he alleged a campaign against white farmers by the post-apartheid government.

G20

Tensions between the two countries further escalated after the US boycotted the two-day G20 leaders’ Summit hosted at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

“The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific human rights abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers,” Trump said.

A month later, Rubio posted on the State Department’s Substack account that the State Department intended to bar SA from participating in the forum and replace it with Poland, “forging ahead with a new G20.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Finance minister barred

Earlier this month, South Africa was dealt another blow after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was not accredited to attend the upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 finance chiefs in Washington, US.

The US took over the G20’s annual rotating presidency from South Africa in late 2025, and it will next pass to the UK.

The G20 traditionally meets on the sidelines of the biannual IMF and World Bank gatherings and on other occasions, and also holds a heads-of-state summit.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Afrikaners Cyril Ramaphosa Donald Trump Group of Twenty (G20) Pretoria United States of America (USA/US) white genocide

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics City of Joburg told to ‘stop taking loans’ and collect the money it’s owed
Education Gauteng overcrowding crisis: Nearly half of public schools are operating beyond capacity
Courts Mkhwanazi and Lerutla granted bail of R30 000 each
News Freedom Day celebrations across SA, silence and decay at Vlakplaas
News Stranger is pocketing my old age grant, claims granny

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News