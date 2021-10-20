Zuma to lay criminal charges against Billy Downer

Cheryl Kahla

Former president Jacob Zuma, who back in September said he would lay criminal charges against senior prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, will be addressing the public in due course.

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation on Wednesday said Zuma’s legal team would address the media outside a police station in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The briefing is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1pm.

Zuma intends to take action against Downer for admitting his conduct was in breach of sections 41 (6) read with 41(7) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.

Leaked medical records

Back in September, the NPA dismissed the allegation that Zuma’s medical records were leaked by Downer.

This is after the foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, told Jacaranda FM that Zuma’s lawyers had filed an affidavit which contained the allegation against Downer.

“To oppose what the lawyers of president Zuma have put on the table… They have put there an allegation, a very strong allegation that Billy Downer has been leaking medical records.”

Recusal

It’s also not the first time Zuma has had his sights trained on Downer, with the former president previously accusing the prosecutor of being part of a conspiracy to get him arrested.

Zuma accused Downer of smearing his name and providing information to the media regarding his arms deal corruption case.

Downer is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial, which also involves French arms company Thales as co-accused.

NOW READ: Billy Downer didn’t leak medical records, says NPA

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa