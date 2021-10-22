‘Killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu found guilty of murder

Citizen Reporter

Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu finally learned her fate as she was found guilty on six counts of murder and several counts of fraud.

Ndlovu will be remanded in custody until the date of sentencing, which will take place on 5 November.

Daisy de Melker

Judge Ramarumo Monama handed down the judgment on Friday, where he, in the opening proceedings, likened Ndlovu’s case to the 1932 murder case of Daisy de Melker.

“The reason why I guess there is media attention is that in the last 89 years, this country has not observed similar situations such as your case,” Monama said.

De Melker was a trained nurse who poisoned two husbands with strychnine for their life insurance and then also her only son.

Ndlovu was back in the dock after the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, last week reserved its judgment in the matter.

The 46-year-old was on trial for multiple charges including six counts of murder, four of fraud, defeating the ends of justice, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

She was accused of plotting to kill her sister and her sister’s five children in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, so that she could cash in on insurance and funeral policy payouts.

Guilty

Reading his judgement, Monama found that the state has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt on the murders and rejected Ndlovu’s version of events.

Monama also found Ndlovu guilty of the attempted murder of her mother, Maria Mushwana, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

The former police officer, who was stationed at the Thembisa police station, was found guilty of fraud after she claimed the life insurance policies from various companies.

Meanwhile, the judge further indicated that the state failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt on the conspiracy count, which was discharged.

Arrest

Ndlovu was arrested after the alleged hitmen told police about her plot to murder her relatives.

She received more than R1.4 million in insurance payouts after the deaths of five of her relatives and her boyfriend over a period of six years between 2012 and 2018.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the insurance policies were mostly for unnatural death and Ndlovu was beneficiary.

In her month-long trial, she maintained her innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges against her except one.

“I am innocent. I never killed anyone,” Ndlovu said, as she testified in Xitsonga.