Suspected poacher killed by elephant in Kruger Park

Citizen Reporter

On Thursday, rangers stumbled upon the body of a suspected poacher, who had been killed by an elephant.

An intelligence operation in the Stolsnek section of the Kruger National Park (KNP) found that the suspected poacher was left behind by his alleged accomplices.

It is not yet known how many other suspected poachers were in the park at the time.

No animals in the immediate vicinity were found dead.

In a media statement issued on Friday morning, South African National Parks (SANParks) communication and marketing general manager Isaac Phaahla said KNP management sought to remind and warn poachers “that it is dangerous to hunt illegally in the KNP”.

“Criminals stand to lose their lives and freedom,” he said.

In April, a suspected poacher was found dead and his accomplice was arrested while trying to flee from rangers in the KNP.

This killed alleged poacher had been trampled to death by elephants, after he and his two alleged accomplices unsuspectingly ran into their herd.

Compiled by Nica Richards