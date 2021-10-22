Breaking News

News | South Africa | Breaking News

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
22 Oct 2021
11:07 am

Suspected poacher killed by elephant in Kruger Park

Citizen Reporter

No animals in the immediate vicinity were found dead. 

An elephant herd in the Kruger National Park. Photo for illustration: iStock

On Thursday, rangers stumbled upon the body of a suspected poacher, who had been killed by an elephant.

An intelligence operation in the Stolsnek section of the Kruger National Park (KNP) found that the suspected poacher was left behind by his alleged accomplices. 

ALSO READ: Alleged poacher dies in Kruger Park shootout

It is not yet known how many other suspected poachers were in the park at the time.

No animals in the immediate vicinity were found dead. 

In a media statement issued on Friday morning, South African National Parks (SANParks) communication and marketing general manager Isaac Phaahla said KNP management sought to remind and warn poachers “that it is dangerous to hunt illegally in the KNP”. 

“Criminals stand to lose their lives and freedom,” he said.

In April, a suspected poacher was found dead and his accomplice was arrested while trying to flee from rangers in the KNP. 

This killed alleged poacher had been trampled to death by elephants, after he and his two alleged accomplices unsuspectingly ran into their herd. 

WATCH: Herd of elephants charge women at Kruger National Park

Compiled by Nica Richards

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

23-year-old Kruger land battle continues as claimants fight the R610/ha offer
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

NEWS

Daily news update: Driver runs over Kruger cheetah, DA launches manifesto, Bonang hosts New York concert
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Cheetah run over in Kruger Park was part of well-known brotherly duo
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cornered hyena bites SANDF soldier
1 month ago
1 month ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

23-year-old Kruger land battle continues as claimants fight the R610/ha offer
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

NEWS

Daily news update: Driver runs over Kruger cheetah, DA launches manifesto, Bonang hosts New York concert
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Cheetah run over in Kruger Park was part of well-known brotherly duo
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cornered hyena bites SANDF soldier
1 month ago
1 month ago