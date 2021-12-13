Breaking News

News / South Africa / Breaking News

AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
13 Dec 2021
9:59 am

One dead, one injured after Russian teen ‘blows himself up’

AFP

The incident took place on Monday in Serpukhov, south of Moscow.

The Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent in Russia, where an 18-year-old 'blew himself up'. (Photo: Santosepulcro website)

An 18-year-old graduate of an Orthodox school “blew himself up” at a convent outside Moscow, injuring himself and at least one minor, the interior ministry said on Monday. 

“An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up”, the ministry said in a statement.

“A 15-year-old was also injured in the attack, which took place in the city of Serpukhov south of Moscow, the statement said.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Read more on these topics