One dead, one injured after Russian teen ‘blows himself up’

AFP

An 18-year-old graduate of an Orthodox school “blew himself up” at a convent outside Moscow, injuring himself and at least one minor, the interior ministry said on Monday.

“An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up”, the ministry said in a statement.

“A 15-year-old was also injured in the attack, which took place in the city of Serpukhov south of Moscow, the statement said.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.