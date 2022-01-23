Tshwane emergency services investigate fire reports at Waterkloof Airforce Base

Getrude Makhafola

Reports of fire at the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Waterkloof Airbase in Pretoria emerged on Sunday, although the Tshwane fire department said it hasn’t received any alert about the blaze.

Spokesperson Roland Fredericks said a truck has been sent to the base to investigate.

“I just spoke to emergency control room, no fire has been reported in the past couple of hours. We did send a vehicle to investigate whether there is a fire, or possible grass fire around the base.

“We will send out an update as soon as we receive any further information,” he told The Citizen on Sunday night.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee tweeted a photograph of a fire burning, saying it was at the airbase.

Other users posted video clips.

Reports of a fire at the Waterkloof Airbase in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/0BOgFSEVWI— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 23, 2022

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.