Stage 4 load shedding back until Thursday

Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 4 load shedding, starting at 10am on Tuesday until 5am on Thursday morning.

The dark lords at Megawatt Park said the escalation of rolling blackouts to stage 4 was the result of a problem at the Kendal Power Station.

“A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units (1 920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding starting at 10:00 this morning.

“This will last until 05:00 on Thursday morning.” Eskom said.

Load shedding during Summer

On Monday, the givers and takers of light said deliberate sporadic power cuts were likely to be implemented during summer months.

The embattled power utility gave an update on the current system challenges, this as the country currently battles another bout of load shedding

Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said Eskom suffered a ‘disastrous’ week as 42 generating units tripped, which resulted in the current blackouts.

He said there are likely to be power cuts during the summer months too.

“We are ramping up planned maintenance as we head into summer. We also find that our maintenance is not yet yielding required results. Units return to work, and then breakdown. This is due to lack of skills.”

Oberholzer said there have been a number of comments surrounding why Eskom is load shedding because President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan on the energy crisis should have helped.

