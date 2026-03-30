Bush calling: Manager’s journey from scout to SANParks leader

He added that one of the things he has experienced since he moved to Marakele was to manage elephants, something he had never done before.

Koketso Kotsoe is on a mission to transform the Marakele National Park into one of the best parks in the country. Kotsoe is a manager at the reserve situated in the picturesque Waterberg mountain range in Limpopo.

He oversees daily operations, making sure that nature is being conserved and visitors are well taken care of. His road to the top has not been easy, as he started as a ranger and worked his way up until he became manager.

He manages about 100 000 hectares at Marakele and has been active in promoting the park’s biodiversity, including its rhino and elephant populations and managing anti-poaching measures.

A passion for nature sparked early

“My house is in the park, which makes it easy for me to oversee its daily operations. I enjoy what I’m doing.

“It’s one of those opportunities I appreciate because it gives me the comfort of being in a special place, away from traffic, city life and businesses.”

Kotsoe grew up Mabopane township, near Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria. His love for nature motivated him to pursue studies that allowed him to spend most of his time in the veld.

“When growing up, I was a very inquisitive, always in the mountains and the bush. When I was in high school, I joined a group of children who were dealing with nature-related issues.

“I was later chosen as a Boy Scout and that has fuelled my love for nature. My first trip to a park was when we visited the Kruger National Park. That is where I decided I want to be a ranger.”

Overcoming setbacks and building a career

After completing high school, he studied nature conservation at the Tshwane University of Technology.

He failed dismally in his first year, but that did not deter his zeal to become a prominent figure in the field of nature conservation. After he completed his studies, he was thrilled to be offered an experiential learning opportunity.

“I chose to go to Kalahari Transfrontier Park, not knowing where that park was located. Eventually, I ended up in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in the Northern Cape. “So, I spent some time there, almost two-and-a-half years as a ranger and enjoyed my stay there as it was one of the very unique parks.”

Climbing the ranks across SA’s parks

While still employed there, he applied for senior positions at other parks. He secured a senior position at Mokala National Park, south-west of Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

After a stint at Mokala, he moved to the Karoo National Park in Beaufort West and was one of the senior employees who introduced Sylvester, the infamous South African lion, who became known globally after escaping from the park twice and killing livestock. He left Karoo and went back to Mokala again.

“Mokala was one of the best parks because it was one of those new parks that we were establishing. I left again for Swellendam in the Western Cape to work at the Bontebok National Park. He spent almost four years there before joining the Mountain Zebra National Park in the Eastern Cape.

“What makes me happy about being a manager of Marakele is that I am closer to home. I have worked for 13 years for the South African National Parks as I started my career here. I have never worked for any other entity.

“I joined them as a student and became a ranger and handled senior positions in the park. I started as a field ranger, then as a section ranger, and became a park manager.”

Kotsoe realised over the years that every park was unique and had its own challenges.

Vision for Marakele’s future

He added that one of the things he has experienced since he moved to Marakele was to manage elephants, something he had never done before.

One of his visions was to see the park get a new lodge so “we have a triple-T lodge, which would be very unique.

“And also expanding the park to a very favourable size and getting the lands that we need, or getting into agreements with common landowners so that the park actually is double the size.”

Kotsoe, who is still young, revealed he has a 12-year-old child who is at a boarding school. During his leisure time, the nature fanatic goes camping and travelling.

“Over the school holidays, my son, other kids and I travel a lot to parks or other nature reserves or areas.

“I love seeing other places and meeting new people. I also love experiencing different cultures.”

His favourite meal is boerewors and pap, washing it down with a cold drink or a beer