Cape Town load reduction: Here are the affected areas

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Eskom’s load-reduction measures will affect several areas across Cape Town this week. Residents in these zones can expect scheduled power cuts every day from Tuesday, 18 November, to Sunday, 23 November.

During load-reduction periods, the utility carries out two power cuts per day.

Although national load shedding remains suspended, Eskom continues to implement scheduled outages in response to ongoing pressure on the electrical grid.

Affected areas

Two blocks of areas in Cape Town will be impacted by the scheduled outages:

Block A:

Philippi East;

Crossroads;

Klipfontein; and

Mfuleni.

Block B:

Philippi;

Crossroads;

Klipfontein;

Eersterivier;

Mfuleni;

Highgate (Silversands);

Part of Airport Industrial;

Khaya; and

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha).

Daily schedule

The power cuts will continue throughout the week, aligning with the usual peak-demand periods – early mornings and evenings.

Residents are advised to prepare for these disruptions by ensuring devices are fully charged and planning meals in accordance with the outage schedule.

What is load reduction?

Load reduction differs from load shedding. Eskom implements these measures to prevent overloading on the electricity network in specific areas.

Dr Kubeshnie Bhugwandin, renewables manager at Eskom, previously told the parliamentary portfolio committee that load reduction represents a challenge distinct from the national load shedding crisis.

She described it as “a proactive approach used by Eskom and utilities globally to manage electricity consumption, particularly during periods of high demand like morning and evening peaks”.

The scheduled cuts help manage demand on the local distribution network during peak usage times.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that load reduction would cease to happen in approximately a year and a few months.

