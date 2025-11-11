South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Cape Town load reduction: Here are the areas affected

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

11 November 2025

10:28 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Eskom’s load reduction will affect communities grouped into two main blocks.

Load reduction schedule Cape Town

Picture: iStock

Multiple areas across Cape Town will experience Eskom’s load reduction this week.

Residents in the affected areas will experience daily power cuts scheduled from Tuesday, 11 November, through Sunday, 16 November 2025.

During load reduction, the utility conducts power cuts twice a day.

Eskom suspended load shedding nationally; however, it still implements scheduled power cuts due to pressure on the electrical grid.

Affected areas

Two blocks of areas in Cape Town will be impacted by the scheduled outages:

Block A:

  • Philippi East
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Mfuleni

Block B:

  • Philippi
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Eersterivier
  • Mfuleni
  • Highgate (Silversands)
  • Part of Airport Industrial
  • Khaya
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

Daily schedule

The power cuts will run continuously throughout the week.

These outages coincide with typical peak demand times when residents prepare for their day in the morning and return home in the evening.

Residents should prepare for disruptions during these times by charging devices and planning meals around the outage schedule.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: Here’s which Gauteng areas will experience load reduction this week

What is load reduction?

Load reduction differs from load shedding. Eskom implements these measures to prevent overloading on the electricity network in specific areas.

Dr Kubeshnie Bhugwandin, renewables manager at Eskom, told the parliamentary portfolio committee that load reduction represents a challenge distinct from the national load shedding crisis.

She described it as “a proactive approach used by Eskom and utilities globally to manage electricity consumption, particularly during periods of high demand like your morning and evening peaks.”

The scheduled cuts help manage demand on the local distribution network during peak usage times.

In September, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that load reduction would end in approximately a year and a few months.

NOW READ: Here’s which province has the most load reduction

Read more on these topics

Cape Town load reduction Power Outage

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime AKA-Tibz murder case: Ndimande brothers arrive in SA from eSwatini [VIDEO]
Politics ‘SA should gear up for the post-Trump administration’
Politics Bojanala MMC suspended over EPWP workers abuse allegations
South Africa Aarto delay ‘inevitable’: Here is the new implementation date
Politics Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma: Siblings ‘targeted’ by the state or should they face the music?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now