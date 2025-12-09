Cape Town load reduction this week will impact these areas

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

While load shedding remains suspended, several areas across Cape Town still battle with Eskom’s planned weekly electricity outages.

The utility recently announced that the country has not experienced any load shedding in 203 consecutive days.

Eskom said it would bring 3 600MW of generation capacity online ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 8 December, 2025.

It’s load-reduction measures this week will run each day from Tuesday, 9 December, to Monday, 14 December, targeting areas where the grid is under strain.

During these load-reduction periods, Eskom will implement two power cuts per day.

While national load shedding remains suspended, the utility continues to carry out targeted outages to manage the ongoing strain on the electrical grid.

ALSO READ: Festive joy: No load shedding expected over the holidays

Affected areas

Two blocks of areas in Cape Town will be impacted by the scheduled outages.

Block A will experience load reduction in the morning from 5am to 7am. Meanwhile, Block B will have the evening schedule from 5pm to 7pm.

Block A:

Philippi East;

Crossroads;

Klipfontein; and

Mfuleni.

Block B:

Philippi;

Crossroads;

Klipfontein;

Eersterivier;

Mfuleni;

Highgate (Silversands);

Part of Airport Industrial;

Khaya; and

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha).

Daily schedule

The power cuts will continue throughout the week, aligning with the usual peak-demand periods – early mornings and evenings.

Residents are advised to prepare for these disruptions by ensuring devices are fully charged and planning meals in accordance with the outage schedule.

Unplanned capacity

According to Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena, the average Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) lost due to unplanned outages, is at 22.56%, a reduction of 1.05% from 23.61% for the same period last year.

The UCLF is used to measure the percentage of generation capacity.

“The average Planned Capacity Loss Factor (PCLF) for 28 November to 4 December, 2025 increased to 11.62%, lower than the 16.95% recorded last year. This planned maintenance aligns with Eskom’s maintenance schedule and ongoing efforts to enhance plant reliability and operational consistency.

“South Africa has now experienced 203 consecutive days without an interrupted supply, with only 26 hours of load shedding recorded in April and May during this financial year,” Mokwena said.

READ NEXT: Eskom load reduction: These Gauteng areas will be without power this week