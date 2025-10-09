Cape Town mayor tests new drive-through licence renewal centre

The city plans to explore additional drive-through locations in coming months.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has put the city’s new drive-through vehicle licence renewal centre to the test, completing the process in just under four minutes.

The mayor recently documented his visit to the Bracken Hall facility in Brackenfell, where motorists can renew their vehicle licences without leaving their cars. He timed the entire process from start to finish.

“Well, I’m done and there you can see for yourself three minutes and 59 seconds and I am out of here with my brand new licence renewed for another year,” Hill-Lewis said.

Unannounced visit demonstrates efficiency

The mayor said that he arrived without prior notice to ensure an authentic experience.

“Keep in mind I didn’t tell anyone I was coming, I just showed up,” he said, encouraging residents to use the new facility.

His vehicle licence was due to expire at the end of October, prompting the visit to what he described as the city’s “coolest facility”.

Facility details and operating hours

The drive-through centre officially opened in early September. It is located on the corner of Reservoir and Kruispad roads in Brackenfell.

According to the city, the facility operates Mondays to Fridays from 11.30am to 7.30pm. Saturday hours run from 11am to 2.30pm.

The city is working with the Road Traffic Management Corporation to extend weekday operating hours. “Once finalised, the new times will be shared with the public,” the city said.

Expansion and security measures

The city plans to explore additional drive-through locations in coming months.

It said the drive-throughs are cashless as a security measure.

The facility represents the latest innovation in the city’s customer service transformation. This follows the introduction of an online booking system for key municipal services.

The booking system covers motor vehicle licensing and registrations, municipal account payments and general enquiries or payment arrangements. It is available at selected branches, with expansion plans underway.

The city described the drive-through as designed to save time and effort for customers while making services as seamless and convenient as possible.

