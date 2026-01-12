Cape Town residents face water outages as maintenance work continues this week

The city strongly advises residents to store sufficient water in advance as a precaution.

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced planned maintenance work across multiple areas.

The work, which began on Friday, 9 January 2026, will conclude on Thursday, 15 January, resulting in water supply disruptions for affected residents.

The municipality is undertaking critical infrastructure improvements to benefit customers in the long term.

However, residents in Oranjezicht and Kenilworth are experiencing, or should expect, interruptions to their water supply during the scheduled maintenance period.

Oranjezicht pipeline replacement project underway

A major water pipeline replacement project has commenced in Upper Orange Street, Belmont Avenue and Montrose Avenue in Oranjezicht.

The city has appointed contractor JJ Dyers Carp Civils JV to carry out the work, which will run from 9 January 2026 until 29 May 2026.

“Site establishment will take place on 9 January 2026, and construction will commence on 19 January 2026,” the city stated.

It said construction would utilise pipe-cracking technology, which may cause noise, temporary traffic disruptions, and general inconvenience for residents during the works.

Normal working hours are 08am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, though work may also be carried out on weekends and public holidays.

The city noted that prior notice will be provided when water supply disruptions are scheduled to take place.

Kenilworth water shutdown scheduled for Thursday

Residents in a section of Kenilworth will experience a complete water shutdown on Thursday, 15 January 2026.

The Water and Sanitation Directorate will temporarily shut off the water supply to the area bounded by:

Rosmead Avenue,

McKinley Road,

the railway line,

Wetton Road and possibly surrounding streets.

According to the directorate, the work will carry on from 09am until 6pm.

“This will enable the maintenance team to do a 150mm diameter new connection on the water supply main in Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth,” the municipality stated.

“The area will experience no water during this period.”

The city expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the necessary maintenance work.

What residents need to know

The city emphasised that careful consideration has been given to the planning of this work “to ensure it is being done at a time that is least disruptive to the water supply.”

All sites where water and sanitation repairs and upgrades are conducted are deemed to be construction sites and, as such, “are off-limits to members of the public,” the city stated.

“Sometimes the maintenance work can be more complex than anticipated, which means the work could take longer.”

Additionally, for a short period after the supply is restored, the water may be discoloured or milky due to trapped air in the pipes, according to the municipality.

However, it assured residents that if left in a glass, the appearance will clear up like normal.

How to prepare

The city strongly advised residents to store sufficient water in advance as a precaution.

“Water should be stored in clean, sealed containers,” the municipality stated, adding that “this precaution does not guarantee all residents will have a water disruption, but it aims to ensure they are able to prepare in the event it does occur.”

Residents are also urged to keep their taps closed to prevent any water loss and damage when the water supply is restored.

