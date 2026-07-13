CCTV foils alleged weeks-long water taps theft at Joburg Hospital

The department warned that vandalism at healthcare facilities threatens service delivery and affects patients.

The Gauteng Department of Health has condemned an incident of theft and vandalism at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after security personnel arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the theft of water taps from the hospital.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, with the department warning that vandalism at healthcare facilities threatens service delivery and affects patients who rely on public hospitals.

CCTV leads to suspect’s arrest

According to the department, hospital CCTV operators monitoring the facility spotted a male suspect on the roof of the Main Kitchen building at about 7.20pm on Saturday.

Security personnel were immediately alerted and responded to the scene, apprehending the suspect outside the Main Kitchen.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect allegedly gained access through the Main Kitchen plant room behind the Dental Unit.

The department said a burglar door in the area had reportedly been left unsecured, allowing access to the kitchen balcony.

Following his arrest, the suspect allegedly led security personnel to an area outside Ward 15 where several hospital water taps had been concealed.

“The suspect is further alleged to have stolen taps over the past few weeks from various locations within the hospital precinct, including Ward 40,” the department said.

A criminal case has been opened at Diepkloof Police Station and the suspect has been handed over to the South African Police Service (Saps) for further investigation and processing.

Hospital security tightened

The department said it had introduced immediate measures to secure the affected area while conducting a wider assessment of security vulnerabilities across the hospital.

“The department will continue to cooperate fully with Saps as investigations proceed and will implement all necessary measures to strengthen security and safeguard public assets.”

Appeal to protect public healthcare facilities

The department urged members of the public to help protect government infrastructure.

“The Department further appeals to members of the public to respect and protect government property. Theft and vandalism of healthcare infrastructure compromise service delivery and ultimately affect patients who depend on public healthcare services.”

“These facilities belong to the people of Gauteng and must be protected by all.”

The department also encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious activity to hospital management or Saps.