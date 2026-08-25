South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Chief Justice leads tributes to late Magistrate Susan du Pisane

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

25 August 2026

06:41 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Du Pisane was a member of the Gauteng Judiciary and served as a judicial officer in the lower courts.

Chief Justice leads tributes to late Magistrate Susan du Pisane

Chief Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The judiciary is mourning the passing of Regional Court Magistrate Susan du Pisane, a member of the Gauteng bench who served at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court and was recognised for her frontline role in ensuring access to justice.

Du Pisane passed away on 24 August 2026.

Sadness

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has expressed sadness at the passing of Du Pisane.

“On behalf of the Chief Justice and the Judiciary, the Office of the Chief Justice extends its sincere condolences to Magistrate Du Pisane’s family, friends, colleagues and all those who worked with her during her years of service in the administration of justice.”

Du Pisane was a member of the Gauteng Judiciary and served as a judicial officer in the lower courts. She was stationed at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate

According to the Judiciary, her work formed part of the important frontline role performed by magistrates in ensuring access to justice and the effective functioning of the courts.

“The passing of Regional Court Magistrate Susan du Pisane is felt deeply within the broader justice family.

“Magistrates serve communities across the country every day, dealing with matters that directly affect the lives and livelihoods of members of the public and contributing to the administration of justice at community level,” the Judiciary said.

Chief Justice

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has extended her deepest sympathies to Du Pisane’s family and loved ones, as well as to her judicial colleagues and members of the Gauteng magistracy who mourn her passing.

“On behalf of the Judiciary, I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Magistrate Susan du Pisane. We recognise the service she rendered as a judicial officer and her contribution to the administration of justice.

RELATED ARTICLES

“We wish her loved ones strength and comfort during this difficult period of mourning,” said the Chief Justice on the passing of Du Pisane.

The OCJ said it will provide further information regarding memorial and funeral arrangements when such information becomes available from the family.

Read more on these topics

Chief Justice death judge Judiciary Mandisa Maya
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Here’s why councillors chosen in this year’s elections won’t have their lifestyle audited
News Cat Matlala’s legal team threatens to withdraw from Madlanga commission
News North West to demolish 40 unfinished houses after decade-long housing project stalls
South Africa France completes investigation into Mthethwa’s death as SA officials demand clarity
News Air crash: Whistle-blower fired

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News