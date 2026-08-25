Chief Justice leads tributes to late Magistrate Susan du Pisane

Du Pisane was a member of the Gauteng Judiciary and served as a judicial officer in the lower courts.

The judiciary is mourning the passing of Regional Court Magistrate Susan du Pisane, a member of the Gauteng bench who served at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court and was recognised for her frontline role in ensuring access to justice.

Du Pisane passed away on 24 August 2026.

Sadness

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has expressed sadness at the passing of Du Pisane.

“On behalf of the Chief Justice and the Judiciary, the Office of the Chief Justice extends its sincere condolences to Magistrate Du Pisane’s family, friends, colleagues and all those who worked with her during her years of service in the administration of justice.”

Du Pisane was a member of the Gauteng Judiciary and served as a judicial officer in the lower courts. She was stationed at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate

According to the Judiciary, her work formed part of the important frontline role performed by magistrates in ensuring access to justice and the effective functioning of the courts.

“The passing of Regional Court Magistrate Susan du Pisane is felt deeply within the broader justice family.

“Magistrates serve communities across the country every day, dealing with matters that directly affect the lives and livelihoods of members of the public and contributing to the administration of justice at community level,” the Judiciary said.

Chief Justice

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has extended her deepest sympathies to Du Pisane’s family and loved ones, as well as to her judicial colleagues and members of the Gauteng magistracy who mourn her passing.

“On behalf of the Judiciary, I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Magistrate Susan du Pisane. We recognise the service she rendered as a judicial officer and her contribution to the administration of justice.

“We wish her loved ones strength and comfort during this difficult period of mourning,” said the Chief Justice on the passing of Du Pisane.

The OCJ said it will provide further information regarding memorial and funeral arrangements when such information becomes available from the family.