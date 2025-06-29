Chikunga urges stronger partnerships in GBV fight as stats paint grim picture

The Saps recorded 969 women murdered, over 11 000 rape cases, and nearly 15 000 assault cases involving women.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has called for a “more deliberate partnership” between government and the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund to combat the ongoing scourge of violence against women.

Chikunga delivered these remarks during a recent engagement with the Fund’s leadership in Sandton, Johannesburg, where she stressed the urgency of aligning public and private responses.

“Let today mark the beginning of a more deliberate partnership, one rooted in shared responsibility, mutual respect, and an unwavering commitment to justice,” said Chikunga.

‘Dire’ statistics demand urgent action

The minister warned that gender-based violence and femicide remain a national and global crisis.

According to Chikunga, between January and March 2025, the South African Police Service (Saps) recorded 969 women murdered, over 11 000 rape cases, and nearly 15 000 assault cases involving women.

“Each of these numbers is a tragedy [and] a call to action,” she said.

“Violence continues where women should feel safest — in homes, workplaces, and places of worship.”

Chikunga also drew attention to the plight of women with disabilities, noting that many experience violence without access to justice.

“These are the hidden faces of gender-based violence and femicide.”

GBVF Fund praised

The GBVF Response Fund, which has reached over 772 000 people nationwide, was lauded for its efforts. However, Chikunga stressed the importance of coordination.

“We believe this is a critical moment to strengthen alignment… to ensure that survivors across all communities are supported with care and dignity.”

Fund leadership, including interim CEO Zanele Ngwepe and Board Chairperson Faith Khanyile, joined the engagement with officials from the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

National Council reforms in the pipeline

Chikunga confirmed that the long-awaited National Council on GBVF will be operational by April 2026 and will anchor implementation of the National Strategic Plan.

She also announced the expansion of Thuthuzela Care Centres, a GBVF Dashboard, and 100-Day Challenge models to boost frontline responses.

“This work is not easy. But it is a non-negotiable because there can be no freedom… where women and LGBTQIA+ individuals live in fear,” said Chikunga.

She concluded by inviting the Fund to support ongoing legislative efforts, including the Women Empowerment and Gender Equality (WEGE) Bill.

