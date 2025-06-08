City of Johannesburg councillor allegedly used municipality’s BMW X3 for political activities in KZN, says DA

A court ruling this year stripped most members of the mayoral committee of their bodyguards and luxury official vehicles.

The DA in Johannesburg is requesting an urgent investigation into the use of a city-owned luxury vehicle by one of the members of the Government of Local Unity (GLU) for party activities.

The party claims that one of the members of the mayoral committee travelled to KwaZulu-Natal last weekend using the City’s BMW X3.

This vehicle was part of the security detail for members of the mayoral committee before the South Gauteng High Court put an end to the City’s controversial VIP Protection Policy.

In a statement, DA shadow MMC for Public Safety, Solomon Maila, said the mayor should investigate if the implicated councillor is in contempt of court.

“The DA in Johannesburg has written to Executive Mayor Dada Morero to ensure that a full investigation is conducted into allegations that a member of his Mayoral Committee travelled to the eThekwini area in KwaZulu-Natal for party-political activities during the weekend of 30 May to 1 June 2025 using the City’s official BMW without consent.

“The DA understands that this vehicle was procured as part of the City’s implementation of the VIP Protection Policy that was declared unconstitutional and invalid Gauteng High Court on 2 January 2025,” he said.

The municipality bank card is used for fuel

Maila said whistleblowers had informed them that the BMW X3 had been refuelled twice over the weekend when it was in use at the ratepayers’ expense.

“Which suggests that it travelled for more than 1000 km in that period.

“According to the DA’s sources in the city, the First National Bank (FNB) card linked to the said vehicle was used for the refueling and the payment of tollgates to and from KwaZulu-Natal,” Maila said.

He said this was an abuse of municipal resources if the allegations are true.

“These allegations point to a possible unlawful use of a motor vehicle without the necessary consent. If proven, these allegations would mean that the said MMC has also acted in contempt of the High Court, which is another criminal offence,” he said.

The DA says it wants the mayor to investigate the movements of the vehicle between May 30 and June 1, 2025.

‘Criminal charges must be laid’

The DA also wants to know the identity and portfolio of the MMC who used the vehicle, as well as details about the driver and their role within the Department of Public Safety.

“The DA will not rest until there is full accountability. Criminal charges must be laid against the implicated MMC and every municipal official in the city who aided and abetted the MMC in the commission of these alleged criminal offences.

“The culture of criminal impunity in the city must be nipped in the bud,” he said.

