City Power announces multiple power interruptions across Johannesburg this week

City Power has notified customers across multiple regions of planned and emergency power interruptions scheduled throughout the week as the utility conducts essential maintenance work on its network.

Midrand faces Thursday disruption

Customers in Midrand’s Region A will experience a planned power interruption at Noordwyk Substation on Thursday, 13 November 2025, from 9am until 5pm.

The outage will affect numerous areas including:

Data Park

Sagewood

Country View

Savannah Hills

Erand Gardens

Johnson & Johnson

13th and 14th Road

Corporate Park North

Corporate Park South

Curro School (Sagewood)

Randjiespark George Road

Nordwyk Shopping Centre

Protea Hotel

Parts of 8th Road

Parts of Lever Road

Vodacom Commercial Park

Development Bank of South Africa

Cypress, Cedar, Chestnut, Ebony, Baobab and Ash Street

Coubrough, Oudekraal, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Road

Platberg, Poplar, Tambotie, Karee, Magnolia, Acacia Street

Palm, Silvertree, Essenwood, Bottlebrush and Boxwood Road

Birch, Anaboom, Blackwood, Keurboom, and Mahogany Street

Jacaranda, Geelbos, Liebenberg, Blougom, and Blombos Street

Bronberg

Roodepoort interruption set for Friday

In Roodepoort’s Region C, a planned power interruption at Drankens Avenue Switching Station is scheduled for Friday, 14 November 2025, from 8am until 4pm.

The interruption will only affect Quellerina.

Inner city maintenance and ongoing outage

The Inner City Service Delivery Centre is managing multiple planned maintenance operations while dealing with an ongoing power disruption.

City Power said the centre on Wednesday was addressing 168 open calls.

Braamfontein Substation maintenance scheduled for Wednesday, 12 November 2025, will run from 8am to 4pm, affecting:

Wits University,

Jorissen, Station and nearby streets.

At Johnware Substation, customers in Fordsburg and surrounding areas are experiencing a power disruption.

City Power said investigations were temporarily halted due to safety concerns and visibility issues, but confirmed the team would resume efforts and communicate an estimated time of restoration once the investigation is complete.

System constraints and weather warnings

City Power has issued warnings about constrained power systems in both the Inner City and Hursthill regions, urging customers to reduce their electricity consumption to prevent overload.

The utility also cautioned that inclement weather conditions could affect response times to outages, potentially delaying repairs and restorations.

Customer advisory and apology

City Power stated that the interruptions are necessary to perform essential maintenance work on its network. “The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility said.

The power supplier urged customers to exercise caution during the outages. “As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power said.

Load shedding has been suspended until further notice.

