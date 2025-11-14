City Power free basic electricity renewals: What you need to register

The deadline for Free Basic Electricity registrations is 31 December.

City Power is calling on all customers currently receiving Free Basic Electricity (FBE) to check and renew their benefits to ensure they do not fall off the system.

The utility company, in partnership with the City of Johannesburg’s Health and Social Development Department, is intensifying efforts to register indigent customers for the FBE Programme, with just weeks remaining before the 31 December 2025 deadline.

City Power General Manager Isaac Mangena said beneficiaries should note that renewals, which were previously required every six months, are now valid for 12 months.

“There is growing concern that many qualifying residents who were previously on the programme may have been automatically removed after their benefits expired, which has prompted renewed efforts to verify and re-register eligible households,” Mangena stated.

Free electricity campaign reaches tens of thousands

The campaign, launched in June 2025, forms part of the City’s Expanded Social Package (ESP) and has already reached tens of thousands of vulnerable residents.

Mangena urged more qualifying customers to apply to secure this essential benefit, particularly during these challenging economic times.

“Through the ESP, registered customers receive rebates or subsidies on municipal services such as rates, refuse, water, and electricity, ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing basic, affordable services,” he explained.

Under the FBE Programme, indigent customers receive between 50 kWh and up to 120 kWh of free electricity each month, depending on income and household circumstances.

According to the power utility, families of four to seven members could receive up to 80 kWh, while larger households with eight or more people could qualify for up to 120 kWh.

Target groups and savings

The programme is targeted at low-income earners and indigent households. People who qualify include:

Pensioners,

People with disabilities,

Child-headed households,

Unemployed individuals,

Women,

Residents in informal settlements or high-density areas, and

Those earning R7 800 or less per month.

Indigent customers are also exempt from the R70 service charge and R130 network capacity charge, saving R200 monthly.

Mangena said the City is currently processing a backlog of both manual and online applications, largely due to incomplete or incorrect documentation.

“City Power and the Social Development Department are in contact with affected applicants to obtain outstanding documents, ensuring that every legitimate application is finalised,” he added.

According to Mangena, City Power aims to reach 130 000 qualifying households by the end of December.

“The initiative extends to Eskom-supplied areas within Johannesburg, including Diepsloot, Ivory Park, and Orange Farm, to ensure that all qualifying residents benefit.”

Registration process and requirements

To accelerate registration, the City’s Social Development Department, supported by the City Power team, have set up mobile registration desks across communities and continues to process applications in person and online.

Walk-in registration points are available at all the City’s regional offices, where Social Development officials assist applicants daily.

Residents who submit applications are verified, and once their eligibility is confirmed, approved applicants receive a receipt, and their Free Basic Electricity allocation appears on their next electricity purchase slip.

“Online applications may take longer to process due to document verification requirements. Customers whose applications are approved between the 1st and 15th of the month will receive their FBE allocation the following month, while those approved after the 15th will benefit in the subsequent month,” Mangena said.

Applicants must bring the following when registering for the FBE benefit:

A valid South African ID document

City Power or Eskom prepaid meter, or conventional account number

Proof of income or a SASSA grant confirmation

Three months’ bank statements or an affidavit if unemployed

Proof of income, or SASSA card, produce bank statement for the latest three (3) months (all bank accounts must be declared) or an affidavit confirming no bank account and or other source of income (any other source of income must be declared)

Proof of residence or a confirmation letter from a Ward Councillor

City of Johannesburg Rates and Taxes Account (if applicable)

With the registration deadline fast approaching, City Power urges eligible households to apply as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Debt relief programme launched

In addition to the FBE initiative, the City of Johannesburg has launched Phase 4 of its Debt Relief Programme, which commenced on 1 November 2025 and will run until 31 October 2026, to assist residents and businesses facing financial hardship.

“The initiative offers a 50% municipal debt write-off, 100% interest and fee waivers, and flexible repayment plans,” said Mangena.

Qualifying applicants can apply via regional walk-in centres or by emailing [email protected].

