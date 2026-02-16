City Power maintenance: These areas will be without electricity this week

City Power has issued standard safety warnings to all affected customers across the planned outages.

Johannesburg residents across five regions will experience planned electricity interruptions this week as City Power conducts essential maintenance work on its network infrastructure.

The outages, affecting areas from Northriding to Ennerdale, form part of the utility’s ongoing programme to enhance service delivery.

Tuesday power outages

The earliest disruption will occur on Tuesday, 17 February, when Northriding Substation undergoes maintenance.

Power is scheduled to be cut from 9am until 5pm, according to a notice issued by Randburg Service Delivery Centre.

The work will affect:

Northgate,

Northriding and

Pick ‘n Pay at Northgate

Wednesday outages

Rosebank Substation will be the focus of maintenance activity on Wednesday, 18 February.

The Hursthill SDC will be under maintenance, and the following areas will be impacted:

Parkwood,

Rosebank and

parts of Saxonwold.

The interruption will run from 8:30am until 4pm.

Thursday outages

Thursday, 19 February will see two separate maintenance operations.

Ferndale residents will experience an outage from 9am to 5pm as City Power services the Harley Street Substation under the Randburg SDC.

Simultaneously, Carina Switching Station in Lenasia will undergo work affecting Ennerdale Extensions 1 and 2 from 8am until 4pm.

Friday outage most extensive

The most extensive interruption will occur on Friday, 20 February, when Gresswold Substation under the Alexandra SDC undergoes maintenance.

The work will affect eleven areas including:

Savoy,

Birnam,

Waverley,

Bramley,

Sunningdale,

Fairmont,

Sandringham,

Bramley Park,

Athol Standby,

Highlands North and

Barnard Avenue.

Power will be cut from 8am until 4pm.

Safety advisories and customer notifications

City Power has issued standard safety warnings to all affected customers across the planned outages.

Customers are urged to exercise caution throughout the interruption periods, with the utility noting that “the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live.”

The utility acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the scheduled maintenance work.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” the organisation stated.

