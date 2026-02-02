South Africa

City Power maintenance week: These areas will be without electricity

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

4 minute read

2 February 2026

11:28 am

City Power warns residents to prepare for planned electricity outages as essential network upgrades continue.

Power outages in Joburg areas

Picture: iStock

City Power has announced a series of planned power outages across several Johannesburg regions in February.

The outages will affect thousands of residents as the utility continues its network maintenance programme.

Southern suburbs to experience Tuesday shutdown

Residents in Region F will face a power interruption on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, when maintenance work takes place at Robertsham Substation between 8am and 4pm.

The outage will impact several suburbs in southern Johannesburg, including:

  • Casino
  • Data Crescent
  • Mondeor
  • Gold Reef City
  • Ridgeway
  • Mondeor North
  • Alamein Road
  • Crown Gardens
  • Ormonde South
  • Booysens
  • Ophirton
  • Robertsham Extension

City Power emphasised that the work forms part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility stated.

The power supplier repeated its safety advisory, noting that “as the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live.”

ALSO READ: These are the areas that will experience load reduction in Gauteng this week

Midrand business hub faces Thursday outage

The International Business Gateway (IBG) switching station in Midrand will undergo maintenance on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

The power interruption will run from 9am to 5pm, and it will affect the entire IBG area.

City Power justified the disruption by explaining that “the interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service”.

The utility reiterated its standard safety protocol, warning that customers should “always treat their electricity supply points as live” since power “may be restored at any time”.

City Power concluded by stating it “regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption”.

Lenasia residents face weekend disruption

The power utility has rescheduled a major interruption at the Lunar Substation, originally planned for Monday, 15 December 2025.

The maintenance work will now take place on Saturday, 7 February 2026, running from 9am until 5pm.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service,” City Power said in a statement.

Areas affected include:

  • Univille
  • Mountain View
  • Finetown
  • Parts of Lenasia South and surrounding neighbourhoods

The utility urged customers to exercise caution throughout the outage period.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power warned.

READ NEXT: Benoni residents gatvol as city blames prolonged outages on illegal mining

