City Power: Multiple Johannesburg areas to experience 8-hour outages this week

Thousands of Johannesburg residents across four different regions will face extended power interruptions this week as City Power conducts essential maintenance work on the electricity network.

The planned outages, spanning from Saturday to Wednesday, will affect various suburbs and business areas for eight hours each day.

Wednesday’s power outages affect three regions

The week’s power interruptions begin on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, when Region A will experience its first scheduled outage.

According to the utility, the Randespark Extension 37 Switching Station maintenance will affect parts of 15th Road and 16th Road from 9am to 5pm.

The next outages are scheduled for Wednesday, 18 June 2025, when three separate regions will experience simultaneous power cuts from 9am to 5pm.

Region F will be the most severely impacted, with the Fort Substation maintenance affecting multiple central Johannesburg streets.

“Customers are hereby notified of a planned power interruption at Fort Substation, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, 10 June 2025, and is rescheduled for Wednesday, 18 June 2025, from 09h00 until 17h00,” City Power announced in their Region F notification.

The Fort Substation maintenance will affect the following areas:

Wanderers Street

Smit Street

Hospital Street

Sutherland Avenue

Wolmarans Street

Northern suburbs face extended disruption

Region B will simultaneously experience power cuts on Wednesday, with the Olivedale Substation maintenance affecting numerous areas in the northern suburbs.

The extensive list of affected areas includes multiple streets in Northworld, Sharonlea, and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Areas impacted include:

Mapel Drive in Northworld,

Lima Street,

Fountain Street in Soneglan,

First Street in Northworld,

Third Avenue in Northworld,

Beesvyvie Street in Sharonlea,

Dirk Street in Northworld,

Fourth Avenue in Golder Harvest,

Ululupa in Sharonlea,

Paul Street in Northworld, Fifth Street in Sharonlea, and

LA Provence in Sharonlea.

Business district power outage

Also on Wednesday, Region A will experience its second planned outage of the week, this time affecting the Halfway Gardens Switching Station.

The maintenance will impact Jandel Road and the Waterfall Business Park area.

“Customers are hereby notified of a planned power interruption at Halfway Gardens Switching Station on Wednesday, the 18th of June 2025. The interruption will take place from 09h00 until 17h00,” City Power stated in their announcement.

City Power network improvement initiative

City Power has emphasised that all planned interruptions are part of a broader infrastructure improvement programme.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility company stated across all their announcements.

City Power outage safety warnings and service restoration

City Power has issued standard safety warnings to all affected customers, advising them to exercise caution even during planned outages.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the company warned in each regional announcement.

The utility has also acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the maintenance work.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” the company stated in all four regional notifications.

While the outages are scheduled to last eight hours in each case, City Power has indicated that power may be restored earlier if maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule.

Customers are advised to prepare for the full duration of the announced interruption periods, but should remain alert for earlier restoration.

