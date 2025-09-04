MAP: City Power outages coming to these Joburg areas next week

Several areas in Johannesburg will be hit with cuts next week as City Power undergoes maintenance.

City Power will conduct essential maintenance work across three regions in Johannesburg next week.

The planned power interruptions will affect thousands of customers in the south, north, and west of the city.

Three separate substations will undergo maintenance between 9 and 11 September.

The utility company states that the work is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery.

MAP: Below are some of the areas potentially affected by the outages

Eldorado Park area faces a six-hour outage

The Lenasia Service Delivery Centre in Region G will experience a six-hour power interruption on Tuesday, 9 September.

The most extensive outage will hit the Eldorado Park area, affecting four extensions. The new Eldorado Park Substation will be offline from 8:00am until 2:00pm.

Multiple areas will lose power during this period, including:

Walter Sisulu,

Eldorado Park North,

Eldorado Park extensions 2, 4, 5, and 7

Goldev areas 1, 2, and 3

Eldorado Park Devland

Goudkoppies number 1

ABI Coca-Cola

Eldorado Park West and

Freedom Park East

Klipfontein maintenance scheduled for Thursday

The Midrand Service Delivery Centre in Region A will experience an eight-hour power interruption.

Klipfontein Substation will undergo maintenance on Thursday, 11 September. The work will run from 09am until 5pm.

The following three main areas will lose their electricity supply.

Klipfontein extensions 1, 2, and 3

Astron Energy Filling Station

African Explosive Limited





Randburg residents prepare for Tuesday outage

Part of the Randburg Service Delivery Centre in Region B will experience an eight-hour power interruption.

Randburg Substation maintenance will coincide with the Eldorado Park work on Tuesday, 9 September.

However, this outage will last longer, running from 09am until 5pm.

Seven areas in the Randburg vicinity will lose power. Randpark Extension 5 and the main Randpark area are included. Malanshof and Fontainebleau residents should prepare for the eight-hour interruption.

Kelland Extension 1 will also be affected. Randpark Extension 4 and Windsor Glen complete the list of affected areas.

City Power safety warning issued to customers

City Power has issued standard safety warnings for all three outages. The utility company emphasised that customers should “always treat their electricity supply points as live” because power “may be restored at any time.”

The maintenance work is described as essential for improving the network.

City Power stated the interruptions are “necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” the utility stated.

