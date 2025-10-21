City Power announces week of planned maintenance outages across Johannesburg

There will be outages of up to eight hours in each region for the duration of the week.

City Power will conduct essential maintenance work across multiple regions in Johannesburg from Tuesday, 21 October, through Sunday, 26 October.

These outages will affect thousands of customers in various suburbs and areas.

The utility company has scheduled seven separate power interruptions at different substations and switching stations as part of its ongoing network improvement programme.

Tuesday maintenance in Midrand

Power will be disrupted in Region A on Tuesday, 21 October at the Church Street switching station.

The outage is scheduled from 9am to 5pm and will impact several roads:

Queen Avenue;

King Avenue;

Jubilee Street; and

Turbot Street.

“The interruptions are necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” City Power said.

ALSO READ: These Gauteng areas will experience load reduction this week

Wednesday outage affects eastern suburbs

On Wednesday, 22 October, the Gresswold Substation in Region E will undergo maintenance from 9am to 5pm.

The Alexandra Service Delivery Centre will be affected, and customers in the following areas will be affected:

Kew;

Lyndhurst;

Athol;

Sunningdale;

Glenhazel;

Bramley Park;

Bramley View;

Rembrandt Park; and

Glenhazel South.

Thursday sees multiple interruptions

Three separate maintenance operations are planned for Thursday, 23 October, across different regions.

The Anton Hartman switching station in Midrand will be affected from 9am to 5pm.

Multiple notices issued by the utility indicate that various streets and areas will experience outages, including:

Vorna Valley;

Albertyn Street;

Kanarie Street;

Swiss Club;

Hoogenhout Street;

Sparrow Street;

Arend Street;

Bosduif Street;

Anton Hartman; and

Roben Street.

In Alexandra, Region E, the power cut will affect specific streets from 9am to 5pm:

18th Avenue;

Hoffmeyer Road; and

Canary Lane in Eastbank.

The inner city will also see disruption on Thursday.

The Bree Substation in Region F will undergo maintenance from 8am to 4pm, affecting FNB Bank City buildings 1 and 2.

ALSO READ: Power system stable as SA nears six months of no load shedding

Maintenance in two regions on Friday

On Friday, 24 October, two separate operations are scheduled. The Christian De Wet Switching Station in Roodepoort will be offline from 8am to 4pm in Region C, affecting:

Boothills SWS;

Panorama (Panorama, Weltevreden Park);

Rhinoceros SWS; and

Ridge SWS.

The Halfway House switching station in Region A will undergo work from 9am to 5pm, impacting Allandale Road and Private Road.

Sunday sees largest outage

The most extensive interruption is planned for Sunday, 26 October at the Manufacta Substation in Roodepoort.

The eight-hour outage from 8am to 4pm will affect numerous areas in Region C:

Manufacta;

Manufacta Extensions 1 and 3;

Roodepoort West;

Technikon;

Lindhaven Extensions 1 and 6;

Roodeport West Extensions 2 and 4;

Princess AH EXT 1,14,11, 43, 58, 59, 60, 85,100; and

Reefhaven.

Safety warning

City Power has cautioned residents to exercise care during the maintenance periods.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility said.

The company apologised for the disruption. “City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” officials stated.

READ NEXT: Ramokgopa details government’s R2.2 trillion investment in move towards green energy