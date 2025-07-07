City Power schedules multiple 8-hour maintenance outages across Johannesburg

City Power identified hours between 6am and 9am, and evening hours from 5pm to 9pm as the most critical periods when demand peaks.

City Power has announced a series of planned electricity interruptions across various Johannesburg areas this week, with four separate maintenance operations scheduled between Tuesday and Sunday as part of ongoing network upgrades.

City Power Thursday outages

Two eight-hour interruptions are planned for Thursday, 10 July, targeting different regions of the city.

Residents and businesses in the Doornkop area will experience power cuts on Thursday.

The outage will run for eight hours from 8am to 4pm due to maintenance work at the Soweto Substation.

According to City Power, the interruption will impact Doornkop residential areas, the local police station, military facilities, as well as the Santa facility and BP Garage in the vicinity.

Also on Thursday, parts of Johannesburg’s central business district will experience power outages when City Power conducts maintenance at the Harry Galaun Switching Station.

The nine-hour outage, running from 9am to 5pm, will affect Pretorius Street and Barbara Road.

Tuesday’s maintenance outage targets additional CBD areas

The maintenance schedule starts on Tuesday, 8 July, with another interruption at the Harry Galaun Switching Station affecting various streets in the same area.

Power will be cut from 9am to 5am.

It will affect the following areas:

Elias Road,

Parts of Langeveld, and

Sections of Berger Street.

The last extensive outage for the week will affect East Bank and Far East Bank areas on Sunday, 13 July.

During that period, power will be cut from 9am to 5pm at the Westfield Substation.

Essential network upgrades drive maintenance schedule

City Power emphasised that these interruptions are necessary for essential network maintenance.

The power supplier previously identified morning hours between 6am and 9am, and evening hours from 5pm to 9pm as the most critical periods when demand typically peaks.

The utility company stated that the work forms part of “our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service” to customers across the city.

Additionally, it advised residents to exercise caution during the maintenance periods.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power warned in its public announcements.

City Power has apologised for the inconvenience, stating that it “regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption” while emphasising the importance of the maintenance work for long-term service improvement.

