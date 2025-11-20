City Power schedules maintenance outages across Johannesburg

Multiple regions to experience power outages next week for essential network maintenance.

City Power has announced a series of planned power outages across several Johannesburg regions next week as part of its ongoing network maintenance programme.

The outages, affecting areas from Roodepoort to Randburg and Lenasia to Reuven, are scheduled between 24 and 29 November.

Randburg and northern suburbs face early week outages

The first major interruption will affect Bryanston and surrounding areas on Monday, 24 November, when maintenance work takes place at Bryanston substation.

Power will be cut from 8am until 4pm across multiple suburbs, including:

Gleniffer;

Solridge;

Bryanston;

Mill Hill Ext. 2;

New Brighton;

Glenadrienne;

Country Life Park;

Sandhurst Ext. 4;

Bryanston East Ext: 3;

River Club Ext. 3 and 10;

Bryanston West Ext: 1 and 2;

Parkmore, Parkmore Ext. 1;

Bryanston Ext: 1, 7, 12, 13, 31, 42, 44 and 71;

Lym Park; and

Lym Park Ext: 2 and 4.

On Wednesday, 26 November, parts of Ferndale will experience a power interruption from 9am until 5pm as maintenance is conducted at Randburg substation.

ALSO READ: These Gauteng areas face weekend power outages despite G20 electricity promises

Roodepoort faces multiple outages

Roodepoort residents should prepare for three separate power interruptions during the week.

The first will occur on Tuesday, 25 November, when Helderkruin Switching Station undergoes maintenance work.

The suburb of Helderkruin will be without power from 8am until 4pm.

On Thursday, 27 November, two simultaneous interruptions will occur in the Roodepoort area.

Timber Street Switching Station maintenance will affect:

Manufacta and

Roodepoort West.

Meanwhile, maintenance work at Paul Kruger Avenue Switching Station will impact:

Roodepoort North and

Horizon.

Both interruptions are scheduled from 8am until 4pm.

Southern regions affected at end of the week

The Reuven service delivery centre in Region F scheduled planned maintenance work at Market Boundary Substation on Saturday, 29 November 2025, from 8am until 4pm.

The outage will affect:

City Deep;

City Deep Hostel;

Prolecon; and

Heidelberg Road.

Also on Thursday, 29 November, residents in Ennerdale Ext. 1 and Ennerdale Ext. 2 will experience a power interruption when work is carried out at Carina Switching Station in the Lenasia service delivery centre, Region G.

The interruption will run from 8am until 4pm.

Outages advisory

City Power maintained that the work is essential for network maintenance and forms part of its programme to enhance service delivery.

The utility reminded customers that “as the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live”.

City Power apologised for the inconvenience caused by the scheduled interruptions while emphasising the importance of the maintenance work for long-term service reliability across the city’s electricity network.

NOW READ: City of Joburg’s ‘sweeping’ is the road to ruin