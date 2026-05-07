City Power warns of streetlight theft in these Joburg areas

The utility urged residents to work with authorities to protect public infrastructure and report suspicious activity.

Residents in parts of Johannesburg’s north-eastern corridor have been warned about the growing theft and vandalism of streetlight infrastructure.

City Power described the crimes as a direct threat to public safety.

The power utility on Wednesday raised the alarm amid what it called a “disturbing surge” in incidents affecting Ward 111, which covers Alexandra, Marlboro, and Lombardy East.

City Power said infrastructure meant to protect communities was being “stripped away”, leaving residents in darkness and increasingly vulnerable to crime.

Videos spark concern

The warning follows videos circulating on social media showing Ward 111 councillor Priscilla Supe working alongside Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens during operations at premises allegedly linked to stolen streetlight infrastructure.

City Power praised the intervention, saying Supe and the wardens demonstrated that communities and law enforcement were taking a stand against criminal activity.

“Streetlight theft is not a minor offence. It is sabotage. It is a direct attack on safety, livelihoods, and the integrity of Johannesburg as the economic heartbeat of South Africa,” the utility said.

According to City Power, the removal and destruction of streetlights create opportunities for criminals while negatively affecting businesses and residents.

“When streetlights are stolen, criminals are given cover, businesses are disrupted, and families are placed at risk,” it added.

‘Deliberate act of criminality’

The utility said it was particularly concerning that people living in affected communities were allegedly involved in damaging infrastructure intended for their own benefit.

“These lights are not luxuries. They are essential for visibility, security and daily life. Stealing them is not an act of need. It is a deliberate act of criminality against one’s own community,” City Power said.

The utility warned that those found in possession of stolen infrastructure would face criminal prosecution.

“City Power will not tolerate this. Theft is criminality, and it will be pursued without compromise. Those found in possession of stolen infrastructure will face the full force of the law.”

It added: “There will be consequences. There will be arrests. There will be accountability.”

Residents urged to report incidents

City Power also issued a direct warning to those involved in the crimes, saying they would not evade detection.

“To those engaged in this unlawful activity, the message is simple and direct: the darkness you create will not shield you. Every stolen light leaves a footprint. Every act of vandalism tightens the net. You are being watched, traced and pursued.”

The utility urged residents to work with authorities to protect public infrastructure and report suspicious activity.

“This fight cannot be left to the authorities alone. It requires collective action. Communities must reject silence, report suspicious behaviour and protect what belongs to them.”

City Power encouraged residents with information about vandalism or suspicious activity around electricity infrastructure to contact its Security and Risk Management unit on 011 490 7900, 011 490 7911, or 011 490 7553. Reports can also be sent via WhatsApp to 083 579 4497.

“Protect what protects you. Keep the lights on. Do not dim your own safety,” the utility said.