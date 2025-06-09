City Power’s 8-hour outages to hit Joburg this week

City Power's outages are scheduled to last eight hours each day across different areas.

Johannesburg residents are in for a rough week — wintry weather is on the horizon, and to make matters worse, City Power’s planned outages will affect certain areas across the city.

City Power has announced a series of planned electricity interruptions across four regions, scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Sunday, affecting multiple suburbs and key infrastructure as part of ongoing network maintenance operations.

The utility company will conduct essential maintenance work at various substations and switching stations from 10 June to 15 June.

The utilities’ interruptions are scheduled to last eight hours each day across different areas of the service territory.

City Power Tuesday outages hit two regions

Two separate power interruptions are scheduled for Tuesday, affecting customers in Region F and Region G.

According to City Power, The Fort Substation maintenance in Region F will impact several streets, including:

Wanderers Street,

Hospital ‘N’ Street,

Wolmarans Street,

Smit Street,

and Sutherland Avenue

These outages will begin at 9am and conclude at 5pm.

Simultaneously, Region G customers will experience an eight-hour outage from 8am until 4pm due to maintenance work at Lunar Substation.

The interruption will affect:

Finetown,

Grassmere Tollgate,

Lenasia South Ext.4,

Migson Manor, and

Univalle areas.

City Power Wednesday maintenance targets Noordwyk extension

Region A customers in the Noordwyk EXT 43 area will face a power interruption on Wednesday, 11 June, from 9am until 5pm.

The maintenance work will impact:

Protea Street,

Alwyn,

Shell Filling Station,

Deoder Avenue,

Parts of 8th Road, and Westbrook.

Weekend work scheduled for Ethor Johnson

The final scheduled interruption will take place on Sunday, 15 June, at the Ethor Johnson Switching Station in Region A.

Customers in the Ethor Johnson area will be without power from 9am until 5pm as maintenance crews perform essential network upgrades.

City Power emphasised that these interruptions form part of a broader infrastructure improvement initiative.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility stated in its public announcements.

City Power safety warnings and service restoration

City Power has issued important safety advisories to all affected customers.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the company warned.

The utility acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the planned interruptions, stating: “City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption.”

