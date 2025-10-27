Classic steam train to return to Garden Route after 25-year ‘Choo Tjoe’ deal secured

The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Company has secured a deal to restore the steam train service between George and Knysna.

A classic steam-powered train that has not operated in almost 20 years is set to grace the Garden Route landscape again.

Transnet recently confirmed that it had granted a 25-year concession agreement with the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Company (OCTC) to operate a line between George and Knysna.

A reopening date has yet to be confirmed, but the agreement is the first step toward restoring the much-loved tourist attraction.

Outeniqua Choo Tjoe lives

Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips was in George on Monday for a signing-off ceremony with OCTC CEO Alan McVitty.

“[This is] a model for public-private collaboration in the preservation and activation of strategic heritage infrastructure,” stated Phillips.

“The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe is more than just a railway; it is a national treasure,” she added.

The stream train, synonymous with the line, last ran in 2006 and is South Africa’s last remaining full-sized, narrow-gauge steam train to have operated a regular service.

OCTC is a private entity with a history of heritage line operation, and the deal mandates the promotion of job creation and sustainable tourism.

McVitty has been fighting for the line’s restoration for over a decade and stated his dedication to “preserving its charm”, while ensuring a safe and affordable experience.

“We are honoured to partner with Transnet on this visionary journey. Our goal is to breathe new life into the Choo Tjoe,” he said.

Boost for tourism

The tender submission deadline was in April 2022, and McVitty last provided an update on the process in September 2022.

OCTC were one of two competing bids, with McVitty compiling a team of experts, including bridge engineers, steam and carriage restoration specialists and hydrologists, among others.

He stated that the bulk of the team had been members of the crew that completed the Kruger Shalati Train Hotel on the Bridge near Skukuza in the Kruger National Park in 2020.

“We’re very aware that everyone wants to get the Choo Tjoe steaming again as soon as possible, especially since it’ll have a real and positive influence on the local tourism economy,” McVitty said.

