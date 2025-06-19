Closing Israeli embassy would further jeopardise trade relations, says SA Jewish Board

Relations between Pretoria and Tel Aviv have been strained since 2018.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said South Africa has not yet decided whether to close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria.

Responding to questions in parliament on Tuesday, Lamola said the embassy remains downgraded until Cabinet reaches a decision to completely close it.

“Consultations have taken place within the relevant government cluster systems to prepare a memorandum for submission to Cabinet in accordance with the constitutional principle of the separation of powers…the authority to decide on the possible closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa rests solely with Cabinet.

“Once the Cabinet has deliberated and reached a final decision, the Department of International Relations and Corporation will act in accordance with these directives.

“At this stage, the embassy remains downgraded,” he said.

South Africa is processing the matter ‘objectively’

Lamola denied that there is pressure from external forces to abandon proposed plans to shut down the Israeli embassy.

This follows speculation that South Africa’s posture towards Israel played a role in the rocky relations between South Africa and the United States (US).

“Cabinet has to undergo its internal processes which it will be undergoing to deal with this matter, and it is being processed, and it will be processed objectively in line with The Constitution of South Africa with no external pressure to be exerted on the South African government by any forces or anyone and the South African government will act within its sovereignty to be able to take a decision informed by the facts and policies, constitution, national development plan and its own national interests,” he said.

The EFF had proposed the closure of the Israeli embassy and had received the backing of the ANC.

Sanctions against Israel

Lamola said he could not confirm if South Africa will place economic or other sanctions against Israel.

“This is a matter that will require Cabinet to deliberate on to exert these economic sanctions or any other pressures that may need to be exerted,” he said.

Lamola said he had noted some actions that have been taken against Israel by other countries.

He stated that South Africa is continuing its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“As honourable members are aware, we have already taken action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ)…the wheel is coming into full circle with all member countries of the UN either putting sanctions or exerting political pressure through political channels,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lamola said the South African government still believes in a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Tensions between these two nations have led to instability in the Middle East.

“South Africa’s position with regard to the two-state solution if firmly remaining and we continue in that position. We continue to argue for a cessation of hostilities and for the Israel Defence Force (IDF) to stop its military operation in Gaza,” he said.

ALSO READ: Iran launches fresh wave of attacks on Israel

What is the difference between a downgraded embassy and a functional one?

Lamola explained to MPs the difference between a fully functional embassy and a downgraded embassy.

“The downgraded embassy facilitates the normal process of visa and travelling of civilians between countries with no full operation of an embassy in terms of liaising political, diplomatic, and economic relations between the two countries,” he said.

Lamola said he could not give clear timelines on when the Israeli embassy would be closed.

However, he said he expected the Cabinet to have made a decision by the end of the year.

SAJBD responds

Wendy Kahn, the national director at the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), said closing the Israeli embassy would further jeopardise the mutually beneficial trade relations between the two countries.

“This could well greatly undermine the country’s foreign investment prospects. Particularly at this fraught time in the Middle East, South Africa should further be helping to promote dialogue and understanding, rather than engaging in politically partisan boycott actions that do nothing to further peace prospects and are not in the interests of this country as a whole,” she said.

Kahn said closing down the embassy would be unjust and discriminatory.

“Closing the Israeli embassy would be completely contrary to South Africa’s own vital interests.

“We are seeing more than ever the detrimental consequences of closing the South African embassy in Israel, with many thousands of SA citizens now finding themselves stranded without recourse to consular services or any kind of assistance from their own government,” she said.

NOW READ: Israel denies whispering in Trump’s ear for sanctions against SA