Cold and in the dark? Here’s Gauteng’s Eskom load reduction schedule for this week

Eskom's load reduction schedule runs from Monday to Sunday, with varying time slots for different regions.

As Gauteng residents get ready for a chilly week ahead, they can expect localised flooding, road closures, and icy conditions. On top of that, they must also brace themselves for load reduction in several areas across the province.

Despite load shedding being suspended, scheduled load reduction remains a concern for many Eskom customers.

As Eskom continues its load reduction programme, running from Monday to Sunday, consumers can expect approximately eight hours of outages with varying time slots for different regions.

ALSO READ: Will there be snow in Gauteng? Here’s what area will turn white this week

Load reduction status: City Power vs Eskom

While City Power has indefinitely suspended its load reduction service, according to the company’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, this suspension is not permanent.

Mangena recently warned that load reduction measures could be reinstated if certain conditions arise, such as “a significant surge in electricity consumption, illegal connections, or meter tampering”.

This means that although City Power customers are currently enjoying a break from load reduction, the utility maintains the right to reimplement these measures if necessary to manage electricity demand.

In contrast, Eskom continues to enforce its load reduction programme in areas where it supplies electricity directly.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi previously confirmed this to The Citizen.



ALSO READ: Power system under pressure but stable, despite cold front

Eskom’s ongoing load reduction schedule

Eskom’s load reduction schedule operates from Monday to Sunday, with varying time slots for different regions.

The power utility has indicated it would alert residents of any changes to the schedule, including any suspension of the programme.

According to the current schedule, several areas across multiple blocks will experience load reductions throughout the week, affecting thousands of residents in Gauteng.

The affected areas include:

Kagiso

Spruit View

Orlando East

Orange Farm

Mabopane part 19 SP

Ga-Rankuwa

Sebokeng

Mabopane

Diepsloot

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 9 June – Sunday, 15 June.

While load shedding may be suspended, residents in these areas should still prepare for potential power outages as both maintenance work and load reduction measures continue across Gauteng.

READ NEXT: Eskom winter outlook: Here’s how many days of load shedding to expect in SA