Cosatu offended as US imposes visa ban over Afrikaner claims

AfriForum welcomed the US visa ban targeting officials while Cosatu lashed out at factually devoid claims.

South Africa has been split along ideological lines over the US announcement that there will be visa restrictions on those involved in the alleged persecution of Afrikaners and other minorities.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel welcomed the fact that the Washington’s action will not harm ordinary South Africans or the country, but was directed at politicians and others guilty of gross human rights violations against minorities and Afrikaners.

AfriForum welcomed US visa ban, Cosatu offended

But trade union federation Cosatu is concerned and offended by the visa ban.

Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks lashed out at the US.

“While any government has the right to determine whom it allows into their country, we disagree with the factually devoid allegations made against South Africa,” Parks said.

He urged the US government to address bilateral relations through accepted diplomatic channels, warning that social media myths could undermine mutual respect.

He called on AfriForum and others “who stir racial tensions” to accept their role in damaging South Africa’s global standing and relationship with the US.

US testing SA’s resolve – political analyst

Southern Africa Agricultural Initiative board chair Theo de Jager said: “Most farmers feel that it cannot be complicated for the ANC to distance itself from the Kill the farmer, kill the Boer chant, or to declare farm attacks a priority crime similar to gender-based violence, rhino poaching or cashin-transit robberies,” he said.

Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said this situation is clearly becoming larger than just a diplomatic dispute. Oosthuizen said it was clear that the US is testing South Africa’s resolve.

“The US has the power to impose consequences, but SA must also consider whether it is genuinely protecting its national interests or merely defending its stance,” she added.

Another political analyst, Piet Croucamp, said the matter is driven by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and, in the past, it was mostly US President Donald Trump who expressed this.

TLU chair Bennie van Zyl said the announcement by the US has a significant impact on agriculture.

Impact on agriculture

“Any country must realise that its positioning in the international arena inevitably affects other role players,” he said.

“SA is aligning itself with all of America’s adversaries. Consequently, we must expect US to categorise us as being against them.”

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said the US administration’s action “once again aligns with the mischaracterisation of South Africa’s domestic policies by fringe groups who wrongly portray themselves as representatives of ‘minorities and Afrikaners in general’.

“Legislation in the democratic era is intended to improve the plight of the people who had been excluded for centuries,” said Lamola.