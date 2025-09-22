Could it be you? Two new millionaires crowned in Lotto draw

Ithuba urged players in Westville to check their tickets and claim their winnings.

Two South Africans have struck it rich in the latest Lotto draw, walking away with more than R26 million between them.

National Lottery operator Ithuba confirmed the double jackpot win from Draw 2 578, which took place on Saturday, 20 September.

Two big wins, two different methods

Ithuba revealed that one winner, who played via the Absa banking app, bagged the main Lotto jackpot worth more than R18 million.

The participant spent R50 on a Quick Pick selection. The second jackpot went to a player in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, who purchased a R30 ticket at a retail outlet and won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth more than R8 million.

“Two lucky participants have become multi-millionaires in Draw 2 578,” Ithuba said.

“One winner… scooped the Lotto jackpot of over R18 million. While a second winner… has won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of over R8 million.”

Call for Westville winner to step forward

Ithuba urged players in Westville to check their tickets and claim their prize.

“Participants in Westville [should] contact the nearest Ithuba regional office to claim their multi-millions,” the statement read.

Those who bought tickets through banking apps are automatically notified by their banks when they win.

ALSO READ: Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 20 September 2025

‘A convenient way to play’

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the two new jackpot winners, saying their wins highlight the different options available to players.

“Congratulations to both jackpot winners! It’s rewarding to see participants using different ways of playing, which shows that we have truly created a convenient way of playing for different South Africans,” Mabuza said.

“Whether it’s digital, in-person, Quick Pick, or manual selection, there’s a way to play for everyone.”

ALSO READ: Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 20 September 2025

Support for high-tier winners

Ithuba said all jackpot winners receive specialised support, including complimentary trauma counselling and independent financial advice, to help them manage their windfall.

The operator reminded South Africans that participants must be at least 18 years old to play.

“Play responsibly,” Ithuba added.

NOW READ: Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results: Sunday, 21 September 2025