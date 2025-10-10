Court upholds closure of 10 taxi routes in Western Cape

The department will now continue implementing measures affecting routes between Khayelitsha, Somerset West, Mfuleni, and Strand.

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed an urgent interdict application by taxi association Codeta, upholding the provincial government’s decision to close 10 taxi routes and several ranks under emergency powers.

The ruling on Thursday confirmed the lawfulness of the Department of Mobility’s invocation of section 91 of the National Land Transport Act.

The department will now continue implementing the 30-day extraordinary measures affecting routes between Khayelitsha, Somerset West, Mfuleni, Strand and surrounding areas.

Which routes are affected

The closed routes include:

611 Khayelitsha to Somerset West,

43 Lwandle to Khayelitsha,

M18 Mfuleni to Somerset West,

X19 Nomzamo to Mfuleni,

AA20 Khayelitsha to Somerset West CBD via Vergelegen Medical Clinic,

AA21 Khayelitsha to Sitari Village Mall,

R96 Khayelitsha to Somerset West via Somerset Mall,

R97 Khayelitsha to Waterstone Mall to Somerset West,

YEX63 Mfuleni to Somerset West, and

YEX64 Mfuleni to Strand via Somerset West.

ALSO READ: Two taxi association members granted bail in Cullinan murder case

Seven days left for negotiations

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku welcomed the judgment. He said it reinforces the department’s commitment to commuter safety and the rule of law.

“There are now seven days remaining for the affected associations and stakeholders to reach a lasting agreement with the department,” said Sileku.

The minister urged parties to prioritise dialogue.

“The department again calls on all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue over disruption, and to dedicate their time, energy, and resources to finding common ground, rather than resorting to costly litigation,” Sileku stated.

ALSO READ: ‘Impunity enjoyed by perpetrators is unacceptable’: NTA boss urges Ramaphosa to act on taxi violence

Court finds taxi route closures justified

The court found that the department acted within its legal mandate when it invoked the extraordinary measures.

The decision came after persistent taxi-related violence and disruptions in the Helderberg and Khayelitsha areas.

Codeta claimed the closures were unfair and illegal. But the court ruled that the department’s actions were reasonable, justified, and in the public’s best interest.

The court said the tough measures were needed to stop more deaths and property damage.

The violence has been linked to ongoing taxi conflicts between Codeta and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata).

ALSO READ: A road safety dialogue is what’s actually need

Government powers reaffirmed

The court dismissed Codeta’s application with costs. The ruling reaffirms that the provincial government has the power to temporarily suspend routes and rank operations when safety is at risk.

Sileku emphasised the urgency of reaching a resolution.

“This judgment reaffirms that our actions are guided by the law and prioritise the protection of lives.

“With seven days remaining, we call on all parties to return to the negotiating table and work towards a lasting, peaceful solution.”

He said the focus must remain on restoring stability and ensuring that no commuter or operator’s life is ever placed at risk again.

NOW READ: 15 taxi drivers, owners interrogated after KZN taxi violence