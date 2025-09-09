12 years for NC man who set partner alight in attempted murder case

The accused denied responsibility and instead claimed his partner set herself on fire due to her being suicidal.

A man’s attempt to murder his life partner nearly six years ago has landed him in prison for more than 10 years.

Heinrich van Wyk, 35, was sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment in the Upington Regional Court in the Northern Cape for setting his 32-year-old partner alight during a violent domestic dispute on 21 September 2019.

Van Wyk was found guilty of attempted murder, an act the court condemned as a “repulsive offence” marked by cruelty, jealousy and control.

In addition to his prison term, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Van Wyk sets partner on fire

Van Wyk’s conviction came after he doused his unnamed partner with paraffin from a household lamp and set her on fire, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

The woman sustained severe burns to her chest, stomach, neck, face, head and both arms.

“Neighbours who rushed to her aid described the horrific scene, with her skin peeling off and forming blisters,” Senokoatsane said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The victim was initially treated at Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington before being airlifted to Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley for emergency care,” he added.

ALSO READ: Kgaugelo Marota murder: Accused abandons bail amid assault claims in prison

Despite the victim’s request to withdraw charges, the state, represented by prosecutor René du Plessis, pursued the case due to its seriousness and the history of abuse that came to light.

Senokoatsane said court preparation officer Ashley Groenewald helped the woman manage the trauma and compiled a victim impact statement (VIS) for the trial.

During the trial, van Wyk denied any responsibility and claimed the woman set herself alight because she was suicidal.

The court rejected his defence, finding the victim’s testimony credible and supported by medical experts and neighbours,

Physical and mental scars

He said a doctor testified that her injuries, burns to 25% of her body, were life-threatening and unlikely to have been self-inflicted.

The court heard that the woman’s right hand had been left permanently damaged, making it impossible for her to write.

In her VIS, the victim described how the ordeal devastated her and her children, who were bullied and mocked because of her visible scars.

ALSO READ: Man shot dead outside Athlone Magistrate’s Court

“She revealed that the abuse began with slaps and kicks, but escalated to a near-fatal attack,” Senokoatsane said.

‘A wake-up call’

Senokoatsane said du Plessis argued that the crime was a clear example of domestic abuse and gender-based violence and stressed the need for strong court action to protect women.

“The court agreed, noting Van Wyk’s lack of remorse and his treatment of the victim as property rather than a partner,” he added.

Chief prosecutor of the Upington cluster Armando Damarah described the sentencing as a victory for Van Wyk’s partner and for women across the country.

He said it was a wake-up call for women who continue to suffer in silence.

“The law offers protection and we encourage survivors to come forward and break the cycle of abuse,” Damarah said.

“We commend the courage of the victim and the dedication of the prosecution team and chief prosecuting officer, whose efforts ensured justice was served.”

NOW READ: ‘Delayed justice’ irks Pretoria GBV survivor