16 released on warning and face public violence charges after Samwu protest 

The state alleges that the protest turned violent as participants burnt tyres, robbed a municipal truck driver of his cellphone and damaged the truck.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has released 16 people on warning after the South African Municipal Workers’ Union’s (Samwu) wage dispute protest allegedly turned violent, with tyre burning, road blockades and clashes with police.

Samwu’s protest in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) is about the city’s failure to implement the Political Facilitated Agreement (PFA). The CCMA-facilitated collective agreement aims to correct income disparities in CoJ entities.

Samwu protest about city’s failure to implement PFA

On Monday, union members demanded that the city manager address them, but he left the situation unattended.

Protesters marched onto the M1 Freeway at Smit Street in Braamfontein, causing a complete closure in both directions at the on- and off-ramps and severe congestion and delays.

The state alleges that the protest turned violent as participants burnt tyres, robbed a municipal truck driver of his cellphone and damaged the truck.

Protestors also allegedly set alight pallets taken from the truck.

Authorities deployed Public Order Policing units to disperse the crowd, and Samwu alleged that police used excessive force against the workers.

The state, however, alleges that protestors resisted police intervention by throwing stones and bottles at officers.

Police pursued the alleged perpetrators and apprehended and arrested some of them.

16 suspects face charges of public violence, malicious injury to property

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the 16 suspects face charges of public violence, malicious injury to property, and contravening National Road Traffic Act regulations relating to conduct on public roads.

The accused are Nombulelo Zolani, Duduzile Khumalo, Aphelele Nqakwana, Dumile Gombelo, Mpilonhle Masindeni, Ndumiso Makaula, Abraham Nyamuando, Mufeba Masala, Simphiwe Ndaba, Celimpilo Mzila, Tsakani Ngobeni, Nokuthula Mbatha, Matoe Ntatamela, Wilson Chengedzeni Mudau, Sylvia Ramulifho and Betty Ntimande.

The court postponed the matter to 3 December for further investigations and released all accused on warning.

“The NPA reiterates that the right to protest must be exercised within the confines of the law,” Mohlatlole said.

“Acts of violence, property damage, and conduct that endangers public safety or disrupts the free movement of other road users will be dealt with through the criminal justice system.”

Union called on members to remain resolute and united

Meanwhile, Samwu called on its Joburg members to remain resolute and united.

“Our members’ struggle is legitimate. It is part of the broader fight for fair wages and dignity. Samwu will defend municipal workers against any attempt to silence or intimidate them,” the union said in a statement on Wednesday.

The union said its national office bearers fully support the Joburg members and will defend them against police brutality and attempts to silence them.

“If the city believes that courts and police will silence our dispute, it is mistaken. Repression strengthens our resolve,” Samwu said.