Earl Coetzee
Premium News Editor
3 minute read
5 Oct 2021
5:16 pm
Courts

Mkhwebane, Hlophe’s chief justice nominations like a ‘late April Fool’s joke’

Earl Coetzee

Several legal experts agree that it's unlikely either Hlophe or Mkhwebane will make it on the final list of Chief Justice hopefuls.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s nominations for appointment as chief justice have ruffled feathers across the board, with one pundit saying “hell will freeze over” before either of the controversial characters are given the post. “It’s an insult to the lineage of the Constitutional Court for either of them to be seriously considered as a candidate for the position,” Paul Hoffman SC - a legal expert and the director of lobby group Accountability Now - said on Wednesday. Current Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term at the helm of the country’s judiciary is set to...

