Courts

News | South Africa | Courts

Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
13 Oct 2021
12:42 pm

Eastern Cape crime intelligence officer convicted of corruption

Citizen Reporter

Khangelani Ngejane tried to extort R20,000 from a state witness.

Eastern Cape CI member convicted of corruption after 8.5 years. Picture: iStock

A 52-year-old police crime intelligence officer from the Eastern Cape has been convicted of corruption after he extorted money from a state witness.

Khangelani Ngejane worked at the Crime Intelligence Division at the Mount Frere Police Station.

The witness in question was formerly a suspect in a murder investigation. But the charges were dropped after the person started cooperating with the state.

Ngejane lied to the witness that a murder case was reopened and he’d been assigned to continue investigations.

He demanded R20,000 for the witness to “make the docket disappear”. The murder suspect-turned-state-witness agreed to pay the money in four instalments of R5,000.

But after paying the first instalment, the witness had a change of heart and decided to report Ngejane to the East London-based Serious Corruption Investigation team.

He was caught in a sting operation and the “trap money” was recovered from Ngejane.

The team began investigating the complaint in May 2013, and nearly eight and a half years later, Ngejane was found guilty of corruption by the Mount Frere Magistrate Court.

Ngejane’s case has been transferred to the Lusikisiki Regional Court for sentencing. That case will be heard on 19 October.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: SA’s Crime Intelligence crisis: Billions more paid for only 1% of the work                                   

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

No fire engine as Komani gallery burns
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

No more shoddy work and corruption in construction of RDPs, says minister
5 days ago
5 days ago

PROTESTS

Cosatu strike: Thousands set to protest against graft, GBV in SA's major cities
6 days ago
6 days ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Solidarity Fund's work will continue after Covid, says CEO
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

No fire engine as Komani gallery burns
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

No more shoddy work and corruption in construction of RDPs, says minister
5 days ago
5 days ago

PROTESTS

Cosatu strike: Thousands set to protest against graft, GBV in SA's major cities
6 days ago
6 days ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Solidarity Fund's work will continue after Covid, says CEO
1 week ago
1 week ago