16 Oct 2021
Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to killing partner and assaulting his alleged mistress

During an argument over a suspected affair, Marope Lenah Molale stabbed her partner in the chest.

A woman was sentenced to 16 years in jail for killing her partner and assaulting a woman she suspected he was having an affair with. Picture: iStock

Marope Lenah Molale was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for murder and two years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, in the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley.

The 34-year-old Molale pleaded guilty to stabbing her partner, Kevin Lebogang Moitsimang, during an argument. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting Chressie Nkanogelang Dipela, whom she suspected was having an affair with Moitsimang.

The Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley sentenced Marope Lenah Molale (34) to two years imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm on count one and 14 years imprisonment on a charge of murder in count two, after her guilty plea.

“The accused and Moitsimang, after having a few drinks at their home, started arguing and this led to a fight. It is alleged during their fight that the accused took a knife from the table and stabbed Kevin in the chest. He died on the scene,” said Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the NPA’s spokesperson in the Northern Cape.

Earlier in the day, Molale confronted Dipela at her home and assaulted her with a spoon.

“When she arrived at the complainant’s home, the accused grabbed Chressie and started fighting with her. While they were fighting, the accused picked a spoon from the table and stabbed the complainant in her face,” said Senokoatsane.

In court, State Advocate Simon Matsoso said although murders committed in a domestic relationship are common, this case is unique as it was committed by a woman. Matsoso, however, emphasised that the seriousness of the offence is not diminished by the fact that this gender-based killing was committed by a woman.

“During her plea statement, the accused acknowledged that she had no right to take a life and when she assaulted the complainant she knew that her actions were wrong,” said Senokoatsane.

The court found that there were substantial and compelling circumstances, justifying the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences. The sentences of 14 years for the murder and 2 years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm will run concurrently.

