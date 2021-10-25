Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers due in court for pre-trial hearing

Citizen Reporter

The five men accused of being killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa on Monday are set to appear in the Johannesburg High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

Mthobisi Mncube (the alleged shooter), Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifokuhle Sifiso Ntuli will appear in court for their pre-trial hearing.

The men were arrested in October last year after years without a single arrest in the Meyiwa case.

Meyiwa was gunned down on 26 October 2014 during an alleged robbery at the home of his girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

The men face charges which include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, being in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. All men remain in custody.

During their first court appearance at the Boksburg Magistrates Court, some of the accused caused a stir when they refused to get into the dock. They claimed that they were innocent and were not involved in Meyiwa’s killing.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, accused number one, Sibiya, has two attempted murder cases ongoing in Gauteng.

In one of the charges he faces, Sibiya allegedly shot a woman more than nine times at a Vosloorus hostel.

KZN hitman linked to Meyiwa murder

Last week, it emerged that convicted KwaZulu-Natal hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli is a person of interest in the Meyiwa case.

Ntuli was convicted on six counts of murder, one attempted murder and four counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition by the Esikhaleni Regional Court.

He was convicted of the murders of councillor Thami Goodwill Nyembe, Butiza Sandisa Mahlobo, Sphamandla Zungu and brothers Phiwayinkosi Zulu, Mcebisi Zulu and Sibusiso Zulu.

Naidoo said after intensive investigations, police linked Ntuli to the other five murders, including Meyiwa’s killing.

“Ntuli’s terror reign was not only in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as he is also a person of interest in several other cases in Gauteng, many of which are murders, including that of Senzo Meyiwa,” he said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney

