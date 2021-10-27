Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
3 minute read
27 Oct 2021
6:00 am
Courts

Zuma gets his wish – a trial

Bernadette Wicks

Judge Piet Koen, presiding, found the grounds on which Zuma brought his special plea did not fit the requirements.

Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images
Former president Jacob Zuma has repeatedly insisted he wants his day in court on a corruption case – and that’s exactly what he will be getting after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday dismissed his special plea challenging state advocate Billy Downer and the National Prosecuting Authority’s title to prosecute him. Judge Piet Koen, presiding, found the grounds on which Zuma brought his special plea did not fit the requirements.His claims that Downer was biased against him did not equate to a lack of title on the career prosecutor’s part, the judge found, putting the issue to bed...

