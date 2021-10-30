Serial rapist sentenced to six life terms and 142 years behind bars

Citizen Reporter

In a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA), Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Regional Spokesperson: DPP KZN, confirmed that Lindokuhle Zungu (27) was sentenced to six terms of life and 142 years imprisonment in the Mtunzini High Court on Friday.

Zungu was convicted for the multiple counts of rape, housebreaking with intent to commit rape and robberies he committed in Nongoma and Mlazi. He was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Zungu preyed on his victims between November 2014 and December 2018, breaking into their homes and threatening them with either a knife, firearm or bush knife.

He robbed them of cash and/or cellphones and raped them before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Zungu in January 2019 when he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A buccal swap taken upon his arrest linked him to the rapes that he had committed

The state, represented by State Advocate Dan Magwaza, led the testimonies of all the complainants as well as the first reports and forensic evidence. The victims also had the opportunity to give an account of how the crimes had affected them and their families, by submitting Victim Impact Statements. All spoke of the trauma they faced and how they are living with that trauma every day.

Some of his victims were raped in the presence of their children while one was pregnant. He also raped one of his victims after he offered her a lift when she was walking on the road.