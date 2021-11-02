NPA adds tax fraud to Vincent Smith’s charge sheet

Narissa Subramoney

Former parliamentarian Vincent Smith is facing an additional charge of tax fraud stemming from his and Euroblitz’s failure to disclose taxable income between 09 March 2009 and 11 July 2018, totalling R28 million.

The charges are now tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act. The matter is set to continue on 21 January next year.

Smith is facing criminal charges in his personal capacity and as a representative for his company, Euroblitz 48 Pty Ltd.

He is charged with corruption for the alleged bribes he received from Bosasa in the form of security upgrades to his Gauteng home.

Smith also faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting bribes from Waterfall Golf Estate and Clidet 69.

The former parliamentarian also allegedly failed to disclose cash deposits by Waterfall and Clidet to parliament.

Meanwhile, the NPA wants Smith’s co-accused, former Bosasa chief operating officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi, to be examined by an independent physician.

Agrizzi’s trial has been delayed several times because he failed to appear before the court for the past 9 months, citing ill health

That case is set to continue on 02 December 2021.

Agrizzi is accused of paying bribes on behalf of Bosasa to Smith in exchange for his influence, as the then chairperson of parliament’s oversight committee on Correctional Services.

Bosasa scored contracts totalling just over R1 billion from Correctional Services between 2004 and 2007.

