Nigerian man gets five life terms for human trafficking, rape and assault

Citizen Reporter

A Nigerian national has been sentenced to five life terms plus five years by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for human trafficking, rape and assault.

Peter Akadoronge was convicted on three counts of trafficking in persons, two counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

On 26 November 2017, three women were approached by three Nigerian men with an offer of employment when one of the women suggested that they go to a nearby night club to discuss the offer of employment.

“The men bought drinks for them and upon consuming these drinks, they became unconscious and after regaining consciousness, they realised that they were at an unknown place. They testified that they found themselves in a room with two unknown ladies. The room had no windows, except for one mattress that was on the floor. The two ladies informed them that they were in Rosettenville, Johannesburg,” said the NPA in a statement.

“The three men removed the ladies they found in the room and thereafter told them that they found the jobs they were looking for, which entailed them selling their bodies. The complainants told their captors that they were not going to sell their bodies.”

Their captors then started assaulting them and told them to take off their clothes.

“They further testified that they were raped as an induction to teach them their newly found job. After raping them, they were forced to take drugs on a daily basis whilst held captive. Different men were brought in to have sexual intercourse with them, following payment to their captors. If they refused to have sex with these men, they would be assaulted and deprived food.”

After a few months, their captors let their guard down and left the women outside the yard unguarded.

“On 9 May 2018, they managed to escape and stopped a vehicle that took them to Moffatview Police Station. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit took them to a help centre for counselling, examination by doctors and for treatment for drug addiction.”

The next day, Detective Armstrong Ndlala took them to Rosettenville in search of the suspects and they managed to point out Akadoronge, who was found standing next to a street light with eight other males. All men were arrested but later released, except for Akadoronge. He remained in custody until the finalisation of his case.

During court proceedings, State Advocate Colleen Ryan argued that Akadoronge came as a visitor in South Africa and chose to disregard the laws of the country. She further argued that he left his victims with both emotional and physical scars.

In his judgment, Magistrate Simon Radasi said: “Women have a legitimate claim to walk freely in our streets without fear of being abducted. The courts must remove people that are of danger to society out of circulation for very long periods to send a clear message that our justice system frowns upon such inhumane acts.”

He ordered the sentences to run concurrently.