Alleged Limpopo serial rapist, murderer to appear in court

Citizen Reporter

An alleged serial killer arrested for a series of murders in Limpopo is expected to appear in Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of kidnapping, murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and robbery.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man, aged 34, lured his female victims with the promise of giving them jobs.

He was initially arrested for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone which police later established, through investigations, that it belonged to a 42-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month.

“The investigations soon led to the discoveries of seven bodies of women dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas,” Mojapelo said in a statement on Sunday.

“The victims have been positively identified by their next of kin, but forensic investigations are already underway to conclusively determine if the bodies positively match those of the deceased.”

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended police for securing the arrest of the suspect.

She said his arrest would strengthen their resolve to defeat the of scourge gender-based violence (GBV).

“The work of the investigating team is highly commendable and will send a clear message to criminals that the police are more than determined to hunt down all perpetrators of GBV and femicide,” Hadebe said.

Police investigations were continuing to determine if the suspect could possibly be linked to other cases.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have a family member missing around Seshego, Mankweng, Lebowakgomo, Polokwane and surrounding areas to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Joel Seroka on 083 1010 499 or 0799943353, crime stop number 0860010111or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

