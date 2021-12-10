WATCH LIVE: Bathabile Dlamini’s Sassa-linked perjury trial continues

Citizen Reporter

The perjury trial of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is continuing on Friday at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

Dlamini is facing perjury charges related to her testimony during an inquiry ordered by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) with regards to her role in the 2017 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grants crisis.

The 2018 inquiry – which was chaired by Judge Bernard Ngoepe – was instituted by the ConCourt after it had admonished Dlamini for the repeated extension of the unlawful contract between the Sassa and its former grants distributor, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

Judge Ngoepe found the former minister failed to disclose to the ConCourt the extent of her involvement in the social grants debacle, with Ngoepe describing Dlamini as an “evasive” witness who failed to answer simple questions put to her.

During her last court appearance on 24 November, Dlamini pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

