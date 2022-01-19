Case against alleged SABC intruder postponed, suspect remains in hospital

Citizen Reporter

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday postponed the case against the man accused of breaking into the SABC’s premises in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Mokheseng Jafta Mofokeng, 27, faces charges of business burglary, trespassing and malicious damage to property for breaking into the SABC’s premises in the early hours of Sunday.

Mofokeng’s case was postponed to 25 January 2022 as he was still receiving medical treatment in hospital.

It is alleged that a security officer was in the control room when he saw, through a security camera, that there was an intruder inside the building.

More security officers were called and went to investigate the apparent security breach and were allegedly attacked by Mofokeng who was shot and injured during the scuffle.

A charge of attempted murder is also being investigated by police.

SABC studios sprayed with graffiti

Staffers at the SABC in Bloemfontein on Sunday arrived at work to find walls outside the studios sprayed with graffiti.

The latest break-in was another security breach at yet another national key point this month after the fire at Parliament and the arrest of a suspect for smashing windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court.

According to sources in Bloemfontein, the walls outside the SABC’s broadcast studios were covered with graffiti, with one reading “next time there will be a bomb”, and another “I love you Sakina,” purportedly referring to SAFM and SABC TV presenter, Sakina Kamwendo.

“It’s so strange. This is a national key point, how did he get in? How did he bypass all the security here and get inside?” asked one source.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola